By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Approximately 500 officers holding the rank of major resigned from the Israeli army since mid-2024 causing a “critical personnel crisis,” an Israeli newspaper has revealed.

“This exodus,” reported Israel Hayom this week, “has caught military leadership off guard and threatens force readiness.”

The report said the “crisis compounds an existing personnel shortage” noting that in 2022, “a record 613 majors left career service,” slowing down after the military onslaught on Gaza began in October 2023. Current trends suggest “even higher resignation rates” in 2025.

Army grapples with unprecedented departures as career personnel cite burnout and lack of recognition.https://t.co/zH7SmYwwbn — Israel Hayom English (@IsraelHayomEng) December 19, 2024

The paper noted that as the Israeli army plans significant expansion, “additional increases are needed to establish new combat units,” but recruitment has been challenging.

Not only are junior officers leaving, but unit commanders are also “increasingly” questioning their service with Indicators suggesting that “all ranks” are affected, the paper said.

‘Losing Experienced Leaders’

A senior officer told the paper that the situation “isn’t just about numbers” adding that wars “aren’t won with equipment alone,” but that “they’re won by the quality of personnel operating that equipment.”

“We’re at risk of losing our most experienced leaders exactly when we need them most,” the officer was quoted as saying.

Combat stress and lack of recognition are among the “multiple factors” cited as reasons for the unprecedented “voluntary” departure from the army, reported Israel Hayom.

Complaints

Reservists receive various perks, including substantial bonuses and family support service, the report added. Career officers, however, “receive standard salaries and minimal additional benefits.”

An army commander told the paper that his son’s classmates from reservist families “received school recognition and support, while he was excluded because I’m a career soldier.” He reportedly added: “How should he process this while I’m fighting in Gaza?”

A Middle East Monitor report on the revelation by Israel Hayom cites an officer who left service as saying: “The immense pressures faced by officers during the war are unbearable.”

He added, “I felt as if a bulldozer was crushing my body over the past year.”

Ongoing Genocide

The Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continues with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Although Israel can today sustain its existence due to US and European support that props it up, the damning accusations that are based on meticulously researched reports will forever follow it around. Read the latest analysis by Robert Inlakesh.https://t.co/QDUgeOTaSg pic.twitter.com/Jmt2ymEIVO — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 20, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,206 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 107,512 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Millions Displaced

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

This Palestinian has been displaced 9 times during the war on Gaza. He’s now made a below-ground home for his family by digging out the soil beneath the tents they live in. pic.twitter.com/rAnCH2o4OC — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) December 20, 2024

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(The Palestine Chronicle)