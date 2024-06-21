‘Commitment to International Law’ – Armenia Recognizes Palestinian Statehood

By Palestine Chroncle Staff

The Republic of Armenia has announced its official recognition of a Palestinian state, the latest country to do so as Israel continues its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Friday, the country’s Foreign Ministry said that “our position has consistently been in favour of a peaceful and comprehensive settlement” of the Palestinian issue, adding that it supported “the ‘two-state’ solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.”

“Based on the foregoing and reaffirming our commitment to international law and the principles of equality, sovereignty, and peaceful coexistence of peoples, the Republic of Armenia recognizes the State of Palestine,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

It stressed that Armenia was “genuinely committed” to establishing peace and stability in the Middle East and “lasting reconciliation between the Jewish and Palestinian peoples.”

📢 #Armenia recognizes State of #Palestine 🔹Our position has consistently been in favour of a peaceful & comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, & we support the "two-state" solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Reaffirming our commitment to int’l law &… pic.twitter.com/SoF7KLLGr7 — MFA of Armenia🇦🇲 (@MFAofArmenia) June 21, 2024

The Ministry highlighted the “catastrophic humanitarian situation in Gaza” and “the ongoing military conflict” as among the primary issues on the international political agenda “that require settlement.”

It also reiterates its support for the UN General Assembly resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel’s Summons Ambassador

Following the announcement, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Armenia’s ambassador.

“Following Armenia’s recognition of a Palestinian state, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Ambassador of Armenia to Israel for a harsh reprimand conversation,” the Ministry said in a statement.

Armenia’s decision brings to 149 the number of member states of the UN General Assembly to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Earlier this month, Slovenia announced its official recognition of a Palestinian state, following in the steps of Spain, Norway and Ireland.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,431 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,653 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(The Palestine Chronicle)