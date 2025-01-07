‘Deal Aims for Full Ceasefire and Israeli Withdrawal from Gaza’ – Hamas Official

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas official Ahmad Abd al-Hadi says the agreement aims for a complete end to the war and Israel’s full withdrawal from Gaza, with Netanyahu’s approval now crucial.

In an interview with the Al Mayadeen news network, Ahmad Abd al-Hadi, Hamas’s representative in Lebanon, stated that the proposed agreement for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange is a comprehensive deal aimed at fully ending the conflict and ensuring the complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Abd al-Hadi emphasized that Hamas insisted on clear terms for the cessation of hostilities, the complete Israeli pullback from Gaza, and the return of displaced Palestinians. He added that Hamas had shown significant flexibility during the negotiations, driven by a strong desire to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people.

Regarding the administration of Gaza following the agreement, Abd al-Hadi clarified that a Palestinian civilian body, agreed upon by Gaza’s residents, would be responsible for overseeing the governance of the Strip, managing border crossings, and handling relief, reconstruction, and resettlement efforts.

“The ball is now in Netanyahu’s court,” Abd al-Hadi remarked, explaining that all terms had been agreed upon and that it is now up to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to either approve or obstruct the deal.

He also revealed that Hamas requested detailed maps to ensure the proper implementation of the Israeli withdrawal, underlining that the proposed deal is a full and not a partial one, aimed at concluding the aggression and securing Israel’s complete withdrawal.

Abd al-Hadi noted that the mediators are now awaiting the official Israeli stance and Netanyahu’s signature on the agreement.

He pointed out that Netanyahu had imposed certain conditions at the final stages of negotiations, which Hamas handled with flexibility to push the deal forward. However, Abd al-Hadi warned that there is no guarantee Netanyahu will not obstruct the deal, as he has done in the past, due to his known history of deception.

“There is no longer any justification for Netanyahu to block this deal,” Abd al-Hadi insisted, adding that the resistance remains strong, and the “Al-Aqsa Flood” battle continues to shape strategic outcomes.

Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets have reported that Israel initially proposed a partial deal to avoid meeting Hamas’s demand for a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the full cessation of hostilities. Earlier, a Hamas official confirmed to Reuters that the movement had agreed to include 34 Israeli prisoners, as proposed by Israel, in the terms of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

(The Palestine Chronicle)