Israeli Occupation Confirms Deaths of Officer and Soldiers in Gaza Clashes

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army acknowledges the deaths of three soldiers, while Palestinian resistance groups continue to claim heavy Israeli losses in ongoing operations in Gaza.

On Monday, Israeli occupation forces confirmed the death of an officer and two soldiers, as well as the injury of two others, during clashes with Palestinian resistance forces in the Gaza Strip.

An Israeli military spokesperson announced late Monday that the officer and soldier were killed, and two others critically injured, in fighting in northern Gaza.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that the officer and soldier, both from the Nahal Brigade, were killed by an anti-tank missile in the Beit Hanoun area in northern Gaza.

Earlier on Monday, the Benjamin Regional Council announced the death of another Israeli soldier, a resident of the settlement of Alei, during the ongoing battles in Gaza, according to Israeli Channel 12.

The channel further noted that the settlement of Alei, located in the central West Bank, has lost 10 of its residents since the start of the Israeli war on Gaza.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority reported that since the war began on October 7, 2023, the total number of Israeli soldiers killed has reached 826, with thousands more suffering from physical and psychological injuries.

However, Palestinian resistance groups claim the Israeli army is concealing its true losses due to fears of public backlash. The Gaza resistance frequently documents its operations, showing Israeli tanks being destroyed and soldiers targeted by snipers and explosive devices.

