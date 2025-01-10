Dr. Abu Safiya – Israel Extends Detention, Maintains Legal Counsel Ban

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The detention of Gaza hospital director Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya highlights systematic assaults on Palestinian healthcare workers and facilities.

An Israeli court has extended the detention without charges of Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, until February 13, 2025.

In a statement, the Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights based in Gaza said Israeli authorities also ruled on Wednesday to extend the ban on Dr. Abu Safiya’s access to legal counsel until January 22.

“This marks the second such extension since his arrest” on December 27 last year, the statement noted.

Dr. Abu Safiya was detained by Israeli forces along with fellow medical staff and others during a raid on Kamal Adwan, following a days-long siege. The medical facility was raided and set ablaze by the army.

Notorious Sde Teiman

He was later reported to be held at Sde Teiman, a notorious military detention center “where Al Mezan and other organizations have documented systematic torture practices against Palestinians.”

Al Mezan’s attorney, who is representing Dr. Abu Safiya, has received indications that the doctor “may now be held in Ofer Prison.”

“The arbitrary detention of Dr. Abu Safiya and his colleagues is part of a broader pattern of systematic violations by Israel, aimed at the deliberate devastation of Gaza’s healthcare system,” the organization said.

“This intentional policy includes relentless military attacks targeting healthcare facilities and personnel, sieges and raids on hospitals, and the abduction of dozens of medical staff,” it added.

Concerns of Abuse

Since October 2023, Al Mezan emphasized, Israeli attacks have killed more than a thousand Palestinian health and care workers in Gaza, with at least 330 healthcare professionals taken into custody during Israeli ground operations.

“Among those abducted while performing their duties were Dr. Adnan Al-Bursh and Dr. Iyad Al-Rantisi, who were both killed under torture while in Israeli detention,” Al Mezan stated.

The organization expressed its concern for Dr. Abu Safiya’s safety and wellbeing, “gravely fearing that he may be subjected to severe torture, retaliation, or other forms of coercion, particularly given the ongoing and deliberate denial of access to a lawyer.”

“We strongly condemn his arbitrary detention, emphasizing that it constitutes a clear violation of international law, which mandates respect and protection for medical personnel and guarantees the right to a fair trial,” Al Mezan said.

The organization called for the “immediate and unconditional release” of Dr. Abu Safiya, as well as all Palestinians arbitrarily arrested and detained by Israeli authorities, including healthcare workers.

‘I was Humiliated’

Two recently freed detainees who were held at Sde Teiman confirmed this week that they had seen and spoken to Dr. Abu Safiya at the detention center.

“I was shocked when I saw him. The first words that came out of his mouth: ‘Folks, I’ve been humiliated,” Mohammad al-Ramlawi told the Al Jazeera Mubasher channel.

He said Dr. Abu Safiya, spoke about the mistreatment and violations he endured during his detention, saying: “I swear, I was humiliated, and the army treated me terribly when they arrested me.”

Another freed prisoner, Mustafa Hassouna, said the interrogations with Dr. Abu Safiya primarily focused on Israeli detainees in Gaza.

The doctor told the interrogators that he had no information on the matter as he specializes in pediatrics, the report said.

Global Appeal

The World Health Organization (WHO) along with doctors and healthcare workers worldwide have demanded the release of Dr. Abu Safiya, amidst concerns for his safety.

“We continue to urge Israel to release him. We repeat: attacks on hospitals and health professionals must end. People in Gaza need access to health care,” WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said it had received information that the health of Dr. Abu Safiya has deteriorated due to the torture he has endured during his detention.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 1,050 medical professionals have been killed in Gaza since October 2023.

