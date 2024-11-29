‘Five Promises’ – Hezbollah’s Leader Declares Victory, Vows Support for Palestine

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Reaffirming Hezbollah’s stance on Palestine, Qassem stated, “Our support for Palestine will never waver and will take various forms.”

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Sheikh Naim Qassem, declared a significant victory over the Israeli occupation and reaffirmed the party’s unwavering support for Palestine in various forms.

Speaking after the recent ceasefire in Lebanon, Qassem outlined five pledges for the post-war period, including aiding reconstruction efforts and advancing the completion of Lebanon’s constitutional institutions, particularly the election of a president.

During his address, Qassem emphasized Hezbollah’s commitment to national unity and cooperation.

He stated, “Our national efforts will be in collaboration with all forces that believe the homeland belongs to all its citizens. We will engage in dialogue with those who seek to build a unified Lebanon based on the principles of the Taif Agreement.”

Hezbollah’s political leader also dismissed attempts to weaken Hezbollah, stating, “To those who wagered on our downfall, their bets have failed.

Hezbollah chief Sheikh Naim Qassem expresses gratitude to the leadership and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran for their support for Hezbollah. Follow us on Telegram: https://t.co/B3zXG73Jym pic.twitter.com/QUKoBX3fLk — Press TV 🔻 (@PressTV) November 29, 2024

Qassem characterized the current achievement as surpassing the 2006 victory against Israel, attributing the success to the resilience of the Lebanese people and their sacrifices, despite the ferocity of the conflict and Western support for Israel.

“We emerged victorious because we prevented the enemy from destroying Hezbollah or crippling the resistance,” he said.

Qassem also highlighted Israel’s losses, noting the displacement of hundreds of thousands from northern Israel and the resistance’s relentless strikes, which he claimed left Israel in a state of strategic defeat.

The ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on November 27, 2024, marked a temporary end of months of military operations between Hezbollah and Israel, following Hezbollah’s support for Gaza during Operation Flood of Al-Aqsa.

According to Qassem, the ceasefire is not a formal treaty but rather a framework under Resolution 1701, stipulating the withdrawal of Israeli forces from occupied Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese army south of the Litani River.

In a televised speech, Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of #Hezbollah announced the victory of the Resistance in facing the Israeli enemy and its aggression on Lebanon. "I wanted to give a speech on the first day after the ceasefire at first, but after seeing droves of… pic.twitter.com/wh8gDZW8uF — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) November 29, 2024

He affirmed Hezbollah’s commitment to coordinating with the Lebanese army to secure the region. “This agreement was made under the umbrella of Lebanese sovereignty, with our right to self-defense upheld,” he said.

Reaffirming Hezbollah’s stance on Palestine, Qassem stated, “Our support for Palestine will never waver and will take various forms.”

He recalled that while Hezbollah did not initially seek war, it was prepared to engage if necessary, standing firmly in solidarity with the Gaza resistance.

Looking ahead, Qassem expressed optimism about Lebanon’s recovery and outlined Hezbollah’s five post-war pledges.

These include aiding reconstruction, supporting the political process by facilitating the election of a president by the scheduled date of January 9, and playing an active role in the country’s political and social development in alignment with Lebanon’s needs.

Concluding his speech, Qassem extended gratitude to Iran, Yemen, and Iraq for their support during the conflict. He reiterated Hezbollah’s determination to remain a formidable force in both resistance and nation-building efforts, with a vision for a unified and sovereign Lebanon.

(PC, AJA)