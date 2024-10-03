By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“We share the position of the United Nations that any Israeli crossing into Lebanon violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon and contravenes the provisions of Security Council Resolution 1701.”

China has warned that Israel’s “total disregard” for the call for an immediate ceasefire in its military operations in the Middle East, meant that an “all-out war” was on the brim of breaking out.

“Israel, in total disregard of the call of the international community for an immediate ceasefire, has been stubbornly advancing its military operations, resulting in the protraction and expansion of the conflict,” China’s Ambassador Fu Cong told the UN Security Council briefing on the Lebanese-Israeli situation on Wednesday.

Remarks by Ambassador Fu Cong at the UN Security Council Briefing on the Lebanese-Israeli Situation

“At present, an all-out war is on the brim of breaking out,” he warned, adding that “At this critical juncture, any inflammatory statements and provocative actions are extremely dangerous.

“They could easily lead to miscalculations and chain reactions, escalate the situation, and even make it completely out of control.”

‘Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity’

The ambassador pointed out that over the past two weeks, the situation in the Middle East, Lebanon in particular, “has taken a sharp turn for the worse.”

“Following the remotely operated and simultaneous detonation of thousands of communications devices in Lebanon, Israel carried out several rounds of large-scale airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, and launched ground offensive and military incursion into Lebanon yesterday,” he stated.

Israel also intensified airstrikes against Syria. Iran has concluded a series of military attacks on the military and security targets of Israel, Fu continued.

“We share the position of the United Nations that any Israeli crossing into Lebanon violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon and contravenes the provisions of Security Council Resolution 1701,” the ambassador stated.

‘Deescalation’

He emphasized that the Security Council “bears the primary responsibility” for the maintenance of international peace and security.

“Under the current circumstances, the Council must take urgent actions and be united in making clear and unequivocal demands: an immediate ceasefire must be established in Gaza; the deescalation of the Lebanese-Israeli situation must be advanced to stop the cycle of violence; every effort must be made to prevent the spread of the fighting; and the parties concerned must return to the track of political and diplomatic solutions,” Fu stated.

He pointed out that the current situation was “hanging by a thread,” and that “any passive procrastination would be irresponsible, and any rhetoric of condoning further military adventurism would send a wrong message and could cause serious consequences.

“We hope major countries with influence will adopt a sincere and responsible attitude and earnestly play a constructive role to avoid further escalation of the situation.”

‘Failed Policy’ – Russia

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Wednesday also said that Israel’s war on Gaza and Lebanon is evolving into a “major regional war” and criticized the United States for its “failed policy” on the Middle East.

Zakharova said at a press conference in Moscow, that the US’s “failed policy” is the reason behind the current escalation, since Washington deters the work of the United Nations Security Council by vetoing resolutions that request Israel to stop its war on Gaza.

“We have repeatedly noted that the Hamas attacks on October 7 deserve every condemnation, but a year later we see that it has become an occasion, literally a pretext for collective punishment not only of Palestinians in Gaza, where millions of Palestinians are being punished, tens of thousands of whom are already dead, but now also Lebanese, Syrians, Yemenis,” she reportedly said.

Since September 23, Israel launched massive airstrikes across Lebanon that have killed more than 1,000 people, including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and injured over 2,950, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry. This week, the Israeli military also launched a ground invasion this week, attempting to infiltrate Lebanese territory.

(PC, Anadolu)