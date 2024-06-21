Critic of Biden’s Israel Policy – Andrew Miller Resigns from US State Department

Miller’s resignation follows the departures of at least eight other Biden administration officials who left in protest of the war in Gaza.

Andrew Miller, a senior State Department expert on the Israeli-Palestinian question, has resigned, according to a report published Friday.

Miller, the deputy assistant secretary of state for Israeli-Palestinian affairs, criticized President Joe Biden’s so-called ‘bear hug’ approach to Israel during the war.

Described by acquaintances as a staunch supporter of Palestinian statehood, Miller informed colleagues that he was leaving his post due to the infrequency of seeing his family during Israel’s eight-month war.

He noted that if not for family, he would have preferred to remain in his position to “fight for what he believes,” the Washington Post reported.

His resignation follows the departures of at least eight other Biden administration officials who left in protest of the war in Gaza and the president’s steadfast alignment with the Israeli government.

Miller’s resignation is particularly significant as he was the most senior official involved in Israeli-Palestinian policy-making.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but spokesperson Matthew Miller confirmed the departure in a statement to the Washington Post, saying, “Andrew brought deep experience and sharp perspective to the table every day.”

“Everyone here is sorry to see him go, but we wish him well in his next endeavors,” he added.

A US official mentioned that Miller advocated for the US to leverage its significant military, economic, political, and diplomatic support over the Israeli government more effectively.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,431 Palestinians have been killed, and 85,653 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)