GAZA LIVE BLOG: Israelis Storm Military Court | Israeli Forces Withdraw from Khan Yunis Areas | ‘Investigate Coup Attempt’ – Day 298

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army is reinforcing its troops around the Beit Lid camp ahead of a trial session for soldiers accused of abusing Palestinian prisoners after it was stormed by Israeli protesters. Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the eastern areas of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. The leader of the Israeli opposition Labor Party Yair Golan said that the involvement of police chiefs, Knesset members and ministers in yesterday’s coup attempt must be investigated. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,175 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,403 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Tuesday, July 30, 1:00 pm (GMT+2)

UNRWA: 800 to 1,000 cases of hepatitis are reported weekly through their health centers in the Gaza Strip.

IRANIAN PRESIDENT: Yemen has provided in support of the Palestinians is influential and has put the Zionists and their supporters under pressure.

HEZBLLAH LEADER (to Al-Jazeera): We will definitely respond to any Israeli attack.

AUSTIN: We want a diplomatic solution and any escalation between Lebanon and Israel could blow up the situation.

Tuesday, July 30, 11:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: Israeli occupation withdraws forces from the West Bank and the Gaza Strip and sends them to Beit Lid.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The bodies of 20 martyrs were recovered from the city of Rafah and the eastern areas of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, after the Israeli occupation army withdrew from those areas.

#BREAKING: Gaza Civil Defence recovers 11 bodies from east of Khan Younis as Israeli forces withdraw, reports 200 more missing civilians pic.twitter.com/AeXs1PMOfo — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) July 30, 2024

CHANNEL 12: Defense Minister Yoav Galant asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to investigate Itamar Ben Gvir’s prevention of the police from taking action against the intruders of the Sde Teiman camp.

Tuesday, July 30, 10:00 am (GMT+2)

KAN: The Israeli army is reinforcing its forces around the Beit Lid camp ahead of a trial session for soldiers accused of abusing Palestinian prisoners, for fear of storming it again.

GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a group of Palestinians west of the Al-Saftawi roundabout in the northern Gaza Strip.

YAIR GOLAN: The leader of the Israeli opposition Labor Party Yair Golan said that the involvement of police chiefs, Knesset members and ministers in yesterday’s coup attempt must be investigated.

HAARETZ: 48 Palestinian prisoners were killed in Israeli prisons since the beginning of the war.

Tuesday, July 30, 09:00 am (GMT+2)

IRAN: The Head of the Strategic Council for Iranian Foreign Relations, Kamal Kharrazi, said that Israel will face a severe response if it gambles in Lebanon.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the eastern areas of Khan Yunis city, south of the Gaza Strip.

Dr. Feroze Sidhwa says that he and 44 other doctors who served in Gaza all saw the same thing every day: children shot in the head and chest. "Dozens and dozens of children… over 10 months continuously, don't get shot in the head on accident. It's clearly deliberate." pic.twitter.com/AUeyMThOYB — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) July 30, 2024

Tuesday, July 30, 08:00 am (GMT+2)

ITALIAN PM: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called on Israel not to fall into the “trap of retaliation”, and expressed her deep concern about the situation in Lebanon and the risk of escalation in the region.

Tuesday, July 30, 03:00 am (GMT+2)

AL-JAZEERA: Air raid sirens sounded in the town of Hanita in Western Galilee, northern Israel.

HAMAS: Brutal violations at the Sde Teiman base confirm the nature of the occupation entity.

ISRAELI POLICE: The military court in Beit Lid camp had ended and the demonstrators had been dispersed.

🔹From Beit Lid a short while ago.

The Israeli right stormed the Beit Lid military camp. ☆●- These are the citizens of the Zionist entity, the only democracy in the Middle East.The rabble of our age and the scum of creation. pic.twitter.com/Lua8MTL60o — Abdelrahman Said (@Abdelra44382653) July 29, 2024

Tuesday, July 30, 01:30 am (GMT+2)

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Several Palestinians were killed and wounded in an Israeli bombardment that targeted a house in the town of Abasan al-Jadida, east of Khan Yunis.

SMOTRICH: Military Police ordered to contact released prisoners from Gaza to hear their testimonies.

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: The Israeli army decided to call up soldiers tasked with preparing for combat in the Gaza Strip to deploy near the Beit Lid camp.

(The Palestine Chronicle)