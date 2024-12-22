‘Ghost Town’ – Jabaliya Lies in Ruins, but Resistance Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Despite claims by the Israeli military analyst that “Hamas’ collapse in Jabalya is almost complete,” the Palestinian Resistance carried out several daring operations in recent days.

The Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip has turned into a “ghost town,” with approximately 70 percent of homes and buildings completely destroyed during Israel’s devastating offensive in the area, Israeli media reported on Sunday.

“As far as the eye can see lie miles and miles of destroyed homes. It’s hard to look away from the devastated remains of Jabaliya’s refugee camp in northern Gaza,” Amos Harel, a military affairs analyst, wrote in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz on Sunday.

According to the report, the Israeli army estimates that 70 percent of the refugee camp’s buildings were completely destroyed.

“During a brief visit to the camp Friday afternoon, I could see that even the few buildings that are still standing were badly damaged,” Harel said.

According to the report, “Jabalya has become a ghost town”.

However, despite claims by the military analyst that “Hamas’ collapse in Jabalya is almost complete,” the Palestinian Resistance carried out several daring operations in recent days.

On Saturday, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced that its fighters had carried out a ‘complex operation’ in the middle of the Jabaliya refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, where they stabbed three Israeli soldiers with knives and seized their personal weapons.

Al-Qassam fighters then stormed a house where another foot force had barricaded itself and attacked two of its soldiers at the gate of the house before clashing with the rest of the force from zero distance, the group said.

In another operation, also in Jabaliya, Al-Qassam announced that Israeli-made hand grenades had been thrown at Israeli soldiers next to a troop carrier, killing and wounding them.

Israel launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza on October 5, purportedly to prevent the Palestinian group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of aiming to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Ongoing Genocide

Meanwhile, the Israeli genocide in the Gaza Strip continued with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,227 Palestinians have been killed, and 107,573 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(The Palestine Chronicle)