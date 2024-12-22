US Airstrikes Target Yemeni Capital – Israel Denies Involvement

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Denying Israeli involvement, The Times of Israel, citing Israeli sources, reported that the strikes “were carried out by the US-led coalition, and not Israel.”

An explosion rocked the Yemeni capital of Sana’a on Saturday evening as the US army confirmed it had “conducted precision airstrikes” in the area.

According to Yemen’s state agency SABA, the capital “was subjected to US-British aggression,” and cited a security source as saying that the attack targeted the Attan area.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent also confirmed that two airstrikes had targeted Mount Attan, located south of the city.

American-British warplanes conducted airstrikes on the Yemeni capital city of Sanaa in the middle of the night. pic.twitter.com/Lr4J1TK7Is — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 21, 2024

In a statement, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said US forces “conducted precision airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility operated by Iran-backed Houthis within Houthi-controlled territory in Sanaa.”

It said the “deliberate strikes” were conducted “to disrupt and degrade Houthi (Ansarallah – PC) operations, such as attacks against US Navy warships and merchant vessels in the Southern Red Sea, Bab al-Mandeb, and Gulf of Aden.”

“CENTCOM forces also shot down multiple Houthi one way attack uncrewed aerial vehicles (OWA UAV) and an anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) over the Red Sea,” the statement added.

The operation involved US Air Force and US Navy assets, including F/A-18s.

Israeli Denial

CENTCOM Conducts Airstrikes Against Iran-Backed Houthi Missile Storage and Command/Control Facilities in Yemen TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted precision airstrikes against a missile storage facility and a command-and-control facility operated by… pic.twitter.com/YRWWQJIweP — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 21, 2024

Al Mayadeen quoted Sanaa’s Information Minister Hashem Sharaf al-Din as saying that Washington has clearly “learned from (past) mistakes,” and added that the US will continue to be “humiliated” by the Yemenis.

Sanaa’s Foreign Minister Jamal Ahmad Amer meanwhile said that any state that assists Israeli aggression on Yemen would be considered a partner of the aggression, Al Mayadeen reported.

‘Friendly Fire’ Incident

On Sunday, CENTCOM confirmed that a US fighter jet had been shot down over the Red Sea, in what it claimed was a “friendly fire” incident, injuring a crew member. The incident followed the airstrikes on Sanaa.

“The guided missile cruiser USS Gettysburg, which is part of the USS Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group, mistakenly fired on and hit the F/A-18, which was flying off the USS Harry S Truman,” CENTCOM said.

‘Palestine 2’

On Saturday, the Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement, announced the successful launch of a hypersonic ballistic missile, Palestine 2, targeting an Israeli military site in Jaffa, near Tel Aviv.

Israeli authorities confirmed on Saturday that their air defense systems, including the Iron Dome and David’s Sling, failed to intercept the Yemeni missile.

According to Israeli media, at least 30 people were injured.

Yemen’s ‘Promised Victory’

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, confirmed on Saturday that the operation achieved its objectives and reiterated Yemen’s commitment to continued military action.

He said that this operation marks a significant milestone in the fifth phase of Yemen’s ‘Promised Victory and Holy Jihad’ battle.

بين القوات المسلحة اليمنية بشأن تنفيذ عملية عسكرية استهدفت هدفا عسكريا للعدو الإسرائيلي في منطقة يافا المحتلة بصاروخ باليستي فرط صوتي فلسطين2.

pic.twitter.com/jmUeCU3p02 — أمين حيان Ameen Hayyan (@AmeenHa2024yan) December 21, 2024

In solidarity with Gaza, which has been enduring an Israeli genocidal war since October 7, 2023, the Ansarallah movement has targeted Israeli cargo ships and vessels associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea.

The group has expressed its determination to continue operations until Israel’s genocide on Gaza ceases.

Ongoing Genocide

Israel’s genocide in the Gaza Strip continues with the death toll among starved and besieged Palestinian civilians rising daily.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Footage showing the destruction caused by the Israeli bombing of the Abu Samra family's home in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, last night. At least 10 civilians were slaughtered in the attack. pic.twitter.com/2iZoBlPkY2 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 22, 2024

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 45,227 Palestinians have, to date, been killed, and 107,573 wounded.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. However, Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Millions Displaced

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Last broadcast footage inside Kamal Adwan Hospital currently being besieged by the israelis: how would the UN prefer S.O.S. to be spelt out pic.twitter.com/bUdLTEOstz — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) December 22, 2024

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern region.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)