In Response to Israeli Victory Claims – Hamas Reveals Chinese ‘Red Arrow’ Missile

The revelation challenges claims by Israeli military leaders about an imminent victory over the Qassam Brigades.

In an unprecedented development since the onset of the Israeli war on Gaza, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, disclosed the use of a Chinese guided missile, known as the ‘Red Arrow’, to target an Israeli military vehicle.

On Monday, the Al-Qassam Brigades released footage showing an OVIK engineering vehicle being hit by a Red Arrow guided missile in the Tal Zu’rob area, west of Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Red Arrow is a second-generation anti-tank missile, utilizing a wire-optical guidance system. It features an anti-armor projectile composed of a warhead, a solid-propellant rocket, and a control unit connected to the launch platform by a wire for visual guidance to the target.

This missile has a high accuracy range of 3 to 4 kilometers and has been a key component of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s arsenal since the late 1980s.

Manufactured in 1980, it has been deployed in the Bosnia and Herzegovina War and in the conflicts following the Syrian revolution.

Weighing 25 kilograms, the missile can be launched from the ground, combat vehicles, or attack helicopters.

A previous Sputnik report in 2021 highlighted that the Chinese military industry had developed several third-generation portable anti-tank missile systems, including those comparable to the American FGM-148 Javelin.

Military expert Colonel Hatem Al-Falahi told Al-Jazeera that the recently introduced ‘Red Arrow missile represents a significant enhancement for the resistance, enabling them to strike vehicles and armored units from distances up to 4 kilometers.

In his analysis of the military situation in Gaza, Al-Falahi emphasized the missile’s capability to effectively target vehicles and armor, suggesting that its use indicates the resistance’s possession of advanced weaponry aimed at hitting military units from long distances.

Al-Falahi reportedly concluded that the operation demonstrates a reality contrary to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statements and challenges claims by Israeli military leaders about an imminent victory over the Qassam Brigades.

Ongoing Genocide

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 37,626 Palestinians have been killed, and 86,098wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

