Tunnel Ambushes Challenge Israeli Forces – Israeli Colonel Warns of Hezbollah’s Increasing Power

Israeli Reserve Colonel Jacques Neriah stated that many of Hezbollah’s tunnels in southern Lebanon are strategically designed as traps.

Speaking to Israel’ Channel 13, as reported by the Lebanese news network Al-Mayadeen on Sunday, Neriah explained that Hezbollah fighters often allow Israeli forces to advance, only to ambush them from behind once they have moved forward.

He noted that this tactic has recently been employed with notable success, boosting Hezbollah’s confidence.

Neriah, who previously served as an advisor to former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, commented, “Hezbollah has now regained its strength.”

He warned that the Lebanese resistance movement is maintaining its momentum and may anticipate that Israeli forces will continue to press deeper into southern Lebanon, providing the group with further opportunities to launch attacks.

“This is something Israel must be wary of, as Hezbollah continues to be encouraged by its recent victories,” Neriah cautioned.

He also referenced a recent Hezbollah statement calling for the evacuation of 25 Israeli settlements, pointing out that “they are employing the same tactics we used in Beirut.”

On Saturday evening, the Lebanese Resistance issued an evacuation directive to Israeli settlers in 25 settlements in northern occupied Palestine, mirroring similar actions by Israeli occupation forces, who had previously issued evacuation orders in various areas across Lebanon.

Israeli forces, through their Arabic spokesperson Avichay Adraee, had ordered evacuations in Beirut’s Southern Suburb, Southern Lebanon, the Bekaa, and recently a large section of the city of Tyre.

Shortly after these warnings were issued, the Israeli forces bombed homes in these areas, citing alleged military installations used by the Islamic Resistance as justification.

In response, Hezbollah declared these northern settlements “legitimate military targets” for their air and missile forces, urging settlers to “evacuate immediately.”

The group said that Israeli forces had stationed military units in these settlements, effectively turning them into operational outposts.

The warning read, “You are requested to evacuate immediately. Your settlements have become locations of deployment for enemy military forces attacking Lebanon and are thus deemed legitimate military targets for the air and missile forces of the Islamic Resistance.”

The settlements included in the evacuation order are Kiryat Shmona, Yesud HaMa’ala, Ayelet HaShahar, Hatzor HaGlilit, Karmeil, Maalot Tarshiha, Even Menachem, Nahariya, Rosh Pina, Shamir, Shaal, Meron, Kapri, Abirim, Dalton, Neve Ziv, Katzrin, Kfar Hanania, Manot, Beit HaEmek, Kfar Vradim, Harashim, Birya, Kidmat Tsvi, and Bar Yohai.

This directive follows a warning issued by Hezbollah’s Operations Room on October 11, alleging that the Israeli military had embedded military points within residential areas in northern settlements, converting homes into military installations.

Hezbollah’s statement also asserted that major occupied cities like Haifa, Tabaraya, and Akka contain military bases embedded within residential neighborhoods, intensifying the military efforts against Lebanon.

It cautioned settlers to avoid areas near these facilities “for their own safety, until further notice,” designating these locations as legitimate targets for Hezbollah’s air and missile forces.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)