Iran Retaliation Fears – Israel Orders Immediate Withdrawal of Troops from Georgia, Azerbaijan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli military has instructed its soldiers and officers stationed in Georgia and Azerbaijan to leave these countries immediately and avoid traveling there due to concerns over potential retaliatory actions by Iran, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported that the army is continuously assessing the security situation and updating the list of countries where travel for Israelis is restricted in light of the current security concerns.

This decision is reportedly part of a broader set of precautions Israel is taking in anticipation of possible Iranian retaliation following the assassination of the head of Hamas’ political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, on July 31.

Israel is also fearing a response from the Lebanese group Hezbollah due to the killing of the group’s leader, Fouad Shukr, in Beirut, on July 30.

For its part, the Azerbaijani Media Service denied the presence of any foreign military units on its territory, criticizing what it called “disinformation” by certain countries, though it did not specify which ones.

Azerbaijan’s Media Development Agency (MEDIA) issued a statement refuting claims that Israel has forbidden its servicemen from staying in Azerbaijan, stating, “there is no military contingent of any foreign state on the territory of Azerbaijan, and we condemn any information manipulation on this topic.”

The agency added that some media outlets, relying on untrustworthy sources, have spread disinformation about Azerbaijan, aiming to mislead both local and international audiences.

Concerns in Israel

On Sunday, the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper quoted a senior diplomat expressing Israel’s fears that Iran and Hezbollah might target Israelis abroad or attack diplomats and embassies in Tel Aviv.

“Our situation is very serious regarding envoys abroad, and many of them feel threatened,” the diplomat told the newspaper.

According to the Israeli website Walla, citing informed sources, Iran could strike Israel in the coming days, possibly even before the expected summit to discuss a potential exchange deal with Hamas on Thursday.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has reportedly informed US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin that Iranian preparations suggest a significant attack on Israel is imminent.

Furthermore, the American news website Axios reported, citing two informed sources, that Israeli intelligence now believes Iran is ready to launch a direct attack on Israel, likely within days.

According to these sources, Israeli intelligence expects Hezbollah to strike first, followed by Iran, with the attacks anticipated to be larger in scale than Tehran’s attack last April.

