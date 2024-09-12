Israeli Military Storms Hospital, Detain Injured Palestinian – West Bank Offensive Continues

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli occupation raids and detention of Palestinians continued in various cities across the West Bank.

The Israeli occupation forces stormed the Governmental Hospital in Halhul, north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), on Thursday, detaining an injured Palestinian patient, the Anadolu news agency reported.

According to eyewitnesses’ accounts quoted by Anadolu, disguised as civilians, Israeli occupation forces stormed the hospital and detained an injured Palestinian patient who was identified as Ayham Imad al-Bou.

Israeli troops stormed the town of Husan near Bethlehem and shortly detained a 17-year-old boy identified as Ibrahim Hamamira, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Hamamira was reportedly on his way home from work when he was attacked by Israeli occupation forces. The young boy endured cigarette burns and other wounds and bruises on different parts of his body and was transferred to Beit Jala Hospital after his release for treatment, according to WAFA.

🚨Israeli special forces disguised as Palestinian women stormed Halhul Hospital in 🇵🇸Hebron, kidnapping 2 people who were injured in a car explosion a few days ago‼️ pic.twitter.com/6HKsM9wySS — Ellen Jean Abare (@EllenJeanAbare) September 12, 2024

The Israeli occupation forces also shot tear gas at Palestinians protesting the raid in Husan with many enduring aftereffects of the tear gas.

In Tubas, the Israeli occupation forces continued their military operation for the second day in a row imposing a siege on the city from all entrances and placing residents under a curfew for the last 30 hours, according to WAFA.

In one of the raids in Tubas, 11 Palestinians were detained, Anadolu reported.

WAFA confirmed that Israeli forces carried out a wide detention campaign in various cities of the West Bank, also detaining three Palestinians in the Tulkarm refugee camp. The detainees were identified as Mahdi Ziad al-Jayousi, Abdul Abu Asbah and former prisoner Moaz Samir al-Haroun.

In the meantime, the military operation continued in the city and its camp for the third consecutive day with fresh reinforcements and non-stop hovering of reconnaissance planes over the camp and the city of Tulkarm.

In occupied Jerusalem, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth revealed that the far-right member of the Religious Zionism Party stormed the hospital room of Palestinian Hayil Dayfallah in the city. Dayfallah was reportedly involved in a car attack near the illegal settlement of Givat Asaf, east of Ramallah, according to Anadolu.

Al-Ahli Hospital in Hebron now.. The Palestinian Authority 🤬🤬🤬 is trying to arrest the cell that was preparing the car bomb that exploded on them.. coinciding with the occupation forces storming Halhul, the site of the car explosion https://t.co/uFjh2bxwGW pic.twitter.com/6CsilylNPP — Khalidalmaktari أبوعمرو (@Moonlight7oct) September 11, 2024

30 Detainees in 24 Hours

These developments came as the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission and the Palestine Prisoners Society said that the Israeli occupation forces “detained at least 30 people, including former detainees, in the occupied West Bank during the last 24 hours,” according to WAFA.

The two organizations revealed in a joint statement that the Israeli detention operations were focused in the cities of Hebron, Ramallah, Bethlehem and Jenin.

According to the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission and the Palestine Prisoners Society, the detention campaign was accompanied by “widespread raids and abuse, assaults and threats against detainees and their families, in addition to vandalism and destruction of citizens’ homes.”

They emphasized that the total number of Palestinians detained in the occupied West Bank since October 7 has risen to over 10,400, including those “detained from their homes, at military checkpoints, those who surrendered under pressure, and those taken hostage.”

