LIVE BLOG: Prisoner Exchange at Sinwar’s House | Dozens of Palestinians to Be Freed – Day 482

The exchange of Israeli captives is expected to take place in front of the destroyed home of Hamas’ leader Yahya Sinwar in Khan Yunis.
Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian prisoners are set to be released as part of the ongoing ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ swap deal.
Arbel Yehud Handed over to Red Cross
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli captive Arbel Yehud was handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis.
Captives Arrive in Khan Yunis
QNN: Two Israeli captives and five Thai nationals have arrived in Khan Yunis to be handed over to the Red Cross, as part of the third prisoner exchange since the ceasefire took effect.
Israeli Army: Hezbollah Drone Intercepted
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military announced that its air force intercepted a reconnaissance drone launched by the Lebanese Hezbollah towards Israeli territory earlier today, Thursday.
Zakaria Zubeidi Will Be Banned from Returning to Jenin Refugee Camp
ISRAEL HAYOM: Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the Israeli army will prevent Zakaria Zubeidi, a prominent leader of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and a former member of Fatah’s revolutionary council, from returning to Jenin Refugee Camp after his release today.
Danish FM: We Will Continue Supporting UNRWA
DANISH FOREIGN MINISTER:
We are closely monitoring the implementation of Israeli laws targeting UNRWA.
We remain committed to supporting UNRWA, which plays a key role in regional stability and Palestinian relief efforts.
Red Cross En Route to Receive Yehud and Moses
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Army Radio reported that the Red Cross is on its way to receive Erbil Yehud and Gadi Moses in Khan Yunis.
Israeli Army Confirms Receiving Soldier Agam Berger
ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military announced that it has received soldier Agam Berger and is preparing for the return of other captives.
Israeli Captive Soldier Agam Berger Handed Over Amid Jabaliya Rubble
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli captive Agam Berger was handed over to the Red Cross from the rubble of the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.
Resistance Fighters Arrive at Prisoner Handover Site in Gaza
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Fighters from Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Resistance Committees arrived at a Khan Yunis site ahead of the Israeli captives’ release.
Shin Bet Warns Families of Palestinian Prisoners against Celebrations
CHANNEL 12: The Shin Bet has warned the families of Palestinian prisoners set to be released today against holding celebrations, amid reports of arrest campaigns.
Israeli Military Helicopter Lands in Re’im for Prisoner Exchange
ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli military helicopter landed in Re’im, near Gaza, as part of preparations for the prisoner swap operation.
Islamic Jihad Confirms Completion of Israeli Captives’ Transfer
AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehud have been handed over. Their release is part of the third phase of the first stage of the prisoner exchange deal.
Israeli Captives to Be Released Near Destroyed Home of Sinwar
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The handover of Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehud is expected to take place near the ruins of Yahya Sinwar’s house in Khan Yuunis
Red Cross En Route to Receive Israeli Captive Agam Berger
ISRAELI MEDIA:
Israel has been officially notified that Agam Berger will be released from Gaza within the next hour.
Two other captives, Gadi Moses and Erbil Yehud, are also set to be released before 12 PM.
The Red Cross is on its way to receive Agam Berger first in Jabalia, while Moses and Yehud will be released from Khan Younis.
