LIVE BLOG: Prisoner Exchange at Sinwar’s House | Dozens of Palestinians to Be Freed – Day 482

January 30, 2025 Blog, News, Slider
Members of the Al-Qassam Brigades in front of the house of Hamas' leader Yahya Sinwar in Khan Yunis. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The exchange of Israeli captives is expected to take place in front of the destroyed home of Hamas’ leader Yahya Sinwar in Khan Yunis. 

Meanwhile, dozens of Palestinian prisoners are set to be released as part of the ongoing ‘Al-Aqsa Flood’ swap deal.

Thu, Jan 30, 12:57 PM (Palestine Time)

Arbel Yehud Handed over to Red Cross

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli captive Arbel Yehud was handed over to the Red Cross in Khan Yunis.

Thu, Jan 30, 12:50 PM (Palestine Time)

Captives Arrive in Khan Yunis

QNN: Two Israeli captives and five Thai nationals have arrived in Khan Yunis to be handed over to the Red Cross, as part of the third prisoner exchange since the ceasefire took effect.

Thu, Jan 30, 12:22 PM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army: Hezbollah Drone Intercepted

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military announced that its air force intercepted a reconnaissance drone launched by the Lebanese Hezbollah towards Israeli territory earlier today, Thursday.

Thu, Jan 30, 12:22 PM (Palestine Time)

Zakaria Zubeidi Will Be Banned from Returning to Jenin Refugee Camp

ISRAEL HAYOM: Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom reported that the Israeli army will prevent Zakaria Zubeidi, a prominent leader of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades and a former member of Fatah’s revolutionary council, from returning to Jenin Refugee Camp after his release today.

Thu, Jan 30, 12:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Danish FM: We Will Continue Supporting UNRWA

DANISH FOREIGN MINISTER:

We are closely monitoring the implementation of Israeli laws targeting UNRWA.

We remain committed to supporting UNRWA, which plays a key role in regional stability and Palestinian relief efforts.

Thu, Jan 30, 12:02 PM (Palestine Time)

Red Cross En Route to Receive Yehud and Moses

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Israeli Army Radio reported that the Red Cross is on its way to receive Erbil Yehud and Gadi Moses in Khan Yunis.

Thu, Jan 30, 11:22 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Confirms Receiving Soldier Agam Berger

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli military announced that it has received soldier Agam Berger and is preparing for the return of other captives.

Thu, Jan 30, 10:34 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Captive Soldier Agam Berger Handed Over Amid Jabaliya Rubble

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: The Israeli captive Agam Berger was handed over to the Red Cross from the rubble of the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Thu, Jan 30, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Resistance Fighters Arrive at Prisoner Handover Site in Gaza

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Fighters from Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Resistance Committees arrived at a Khan Yunis site ahead of the Israeli captives’ release.

Thu, Jan 30, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Shin Bet Warns Families of Palestinian Prisoners against Celebrations

CHANNEL 12: The Shin Bet has warned the families of Palestinian prisoners set to be released today against holding celebrations, amid reports of arrest campaigns.

 

Thu, Jan 30, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Military Helicopter Lands in Re’im for Prisoner Exchange

ISRAELI MEDIA: An Israeli military helicopter landed in Re’im, near Gaza, as part of preparations for the prisoner swap operation.

Thu, Jan 30, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Islamic Jihad Confirms Completion of Israeli Captives’ Transfer

AL-QUDS BRIGADES: Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehud have been handed over. Their release is part of the third phase of the first stage of the prisoner exchange deal.

Thu, Jan 30, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Captives to Be Released Near Destroyed Home of Sinwar

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The handover of Gadi Moses and Arbel Yehud is expected to take place near the ruins of Yahya Sinwar’s house in Khan Yuunis

Thu, Jan 30, 10:23 AM (Palestine Time)

Red Cross En Route to Receive Israeli Captive Agam Berger

ISRAELI MEDIA:

Israel has been officially notified that Agam Berger will be released from Gaza within the next hour.

Two other captives, Gadi Moses and Erbil Yehud, are also set to be released before 12 PM.

The Red Cross is on its way to receive Agam Berger first in Jabalia, while Moses and Yehud will be released from Khan Younis.

