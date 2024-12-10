Latest Statistics on Gaza Genocide Revealed – What We Know?

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Government Media Office in the Gaza Strip publishes an update on the most important statistics of the genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupation. This is what we know.

The government media office in Gaza announced that Israel has committed 9,905 massacres in the Gaza Strip, including 7,160 massacres against Palestinian families.

The numbers were released as part of the latest update on the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

The report said that the Israeli occupation exterminated 1,410 Palestinian families, and completely erased them from the civil registry. This means that these families have lost the father, mother and all other family members.

These massacres have led to the killing of 5,444 people, according to the Ministry of Health.

The office pointed out that there are 55,758 people who have been killed, including thousands who remain missing under the rubble of their homes.

War on Children

The overall number includes 17,712 children who were killed.

The statement also indicated that 3,500 children are at risk of death due to malnutrition and lack of food, and that 12,650 among those wounded need to travel for treatment abroad.

Additional numbers included 12,500 cancer patients who face death due to the lack of treatment.

War on Hospitals

In the medical sector, 1,059 were killed among medical staff, in addition to 88 killed among Civil Defense workers.

Moreover, the Israeli occupation buried a large number of Palestinian victims inside hospitals – the bodies of 520 of them have been recovered.

Death in Shellers

The Israeli occupation also targeted 212 refugee shelters and displacement centers, and completely destroyed 211 government headquarters and 160,500 housing units, after throwing 87,000 tons of explosives on all regions in the Gaza Strip.

6,500 Palestinians from the Gaza Strip were also detained during the genocidal war, 2,300 bodies were stolen from numerous cemeteries, and 2 million Palestinians were displaced. The total population of the Gaza Strip prior to the war was 2.3 million.

Thirty-four hospitals and 80 health centers were decommissioned, and 162 health institutions and 135 ambulances were targeted, according to the Gaza office.

The statement also said that the destruction rate in the Strip is 86 percent, while the initial direct losses of the Israeli war were estimated at $37 billion.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 44,758 Palestinians have been killed, and 106,134 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)