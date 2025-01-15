LIVE BLOG: Ceasefire Imminent | Massacre in Rafah | Hamas Condemns Jenin Airstrike – Day 467

Israel continued to carry out massacres in Gaza. (Photo: via social media, QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

The Israeli news website Walla reported, citing an informed source, that the Israeli delegation in Doha is discussing the names of Palestinian prisoners slated for release. 

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the massacre committed by the occupation in the Jenin refugee camp.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 46,645 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,012 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

Wed, Jan 15, 5:07 PM (Palestine Time)

AL-ARABY AL- JADEED: A press conference by the Prime Minister and Qatari Foreign Minister this evening to announce the reaching of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in Gaza.

Wed, Jan 15, 4:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Ben-Gvir May Oppose Swap Deal

CHANNEL 12: Close associates of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir predict he may oppose the prisoner swap deal but will not leave the government.

Wed, Jan 15, 4:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Officials: Gaza Deal Near Completion

NBC NEWS: Officials confirmed that a Gaza truce deal is close to being finalized but provided no further details.

Wed, Jan 15, 4:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Negotiations Resume in Doha

WALL STREET JOURNAL: Negotiators resumed efforts in Doha today, aiming to finalize a Gaza agreement. Netanyahu reportedly secured more support for the deal within his government, bypassing far-right opposition.

Wed, Jan 15, 4:18 PM (Palestine Time)

Power Cut at Indonesian Hospital

AL-JAZEERA: Electricity at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza was cut after an Israeli artillery strike.

Wed, Jan 15, 4:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Smotrich's Conditions to Stay in Government

CHANNEL 12: Finance Minister Smotrich will stay in the government if the agreement includes resuming fighting on day 42, reducing humanitarian aid, and permanently seizing Gaza land.

Wed, Jan 15, 4:15 PM (Palestine Time)

33 Dead in Gaza Airstrikes Since Morning

AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike on Bureij Camp in central Gaza killed 5 Palestinians.

Wed, Jan 15, 4:15 PM (Palestine Time)

UK Monitoring Gaza Hostages with Spy Drones

UK FOREIGN MINISTER DAVID LAMMY: The UK is using spy drones to gather intelligence on Gaza hostages and passing it to Israel.

Wed, Jan 15, 4:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Killed in Bureij Camp Airstrike

AL-JAZEERA: A drone strike killed two Palestinians and injured others in Bureij Camp.

Wed, Jan 15, 4:15 PM (Palestine Time)

Media Committee in Jenin: PA Complicit in Massacre

JENIN MEDIA COMMITTEE: The Palestinian Authority must be blamed for facilitating an Israeli massacre in Jenin, citing its siege of the camp.

Wed, Jan 15, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

26 Killed in Gaza Strikes Since Dawn

MEDICAL SOURCES TO AL JAZEERA: 26 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn, with 19 fatalities in central and southern Gaza.

Wed, Jan 15, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

4 Killed in Rafah Strike

AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Al-Mashrou area in eastern Rafah, southern Gaza.

Wed, Jan 15, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Detainee’s Sister: We’re Close to a Deal

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The sister of a detainee held in Gaza said, “We’re close to securing the hostages’ return, but it’s not over until the last one comes home.”

Wed, Jan 15, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

EYEWITNESSES TO AL JAZEERA: Israeli forces conducted raids and arrests in Jenin, Nablus, Qalqilya, Bethlehem, and nearby towns.

In Qabatiya, clashes broke out as Israeli forces used live fire and tear gas while Palestinians threw stones.

Wed, Jan 15, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Ultra-Orthodox Protest against Draft Orders

ISRAELI MEDIA: Ultra-Orthodox protesters blocked roads outside an Israeli military recruitment center. They oppose draft orders threatening arrests for non-compliance.

ISRAELI SUPREME COURT: Ruled Haredim cannot be exempt from military service and froze funding for religious schools.

Wed, Jan 15, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Smotrich Undecided on Ceasefire Deal

TIMES OF ISRAEL: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has not decided how to vote on a proposed ceasefire deal.

Wed, Jan 15, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Sullivan Hopes for Hostage Deal This Week

US NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR JAKE SULLIVAN: We hope to finalize the prisoner exchange deal in Gaza this week.

Wed, Jan 15, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Official: Exchange Talks at Critical Stage

REUTERS: An Israeli official said prisoner exchange talks are at a critical stage, with details still under negotiation.

Israeli and Qatari mediators are discussing the list of Palestinian prisoners for release.

Wed, Jan 15, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

US Officials Discuss Gaza Deal with Netanyahu

CNN SOURCES: US representatives from the Trump and Biden administrations held joint calls with Netanyahu to discuss the Gaza hostage deal.

Wed, Jan 15, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

24 Killed in Gaza Strikes Since Dawn

AL JAZEERA CORRESPONDENT: Two were killed in a drone strike in Rafah, raising the total to 24 killed in Gaza since dawn.

MEDICAL SOURCES TO AL JAZEERA: 17 deaths occurred in central and southern Gaza.

Wed, Jan 15, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Islamic Jihad: Israeli army Suffered Casualties in Jenin

ISLAMIC JIHAD-BRIGADE OF JENIN: Fighters detonated explosive devices against IDF vehicles, causing confirmed casualties. Evacuation helicopters were observed.

Wed, Jan 15, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Confirms Soldier Injuries in Jenin

ISRAELI ARMY: Two soldiers from the Kfir Brigade were seriously injured in an attack on their vehicle in Qabatiya. The operation involved airstrikes and joint forces with Shin Bet.

Wed, Jan 15, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas: Jenin Massacre Won’t Break Resistance

HAMAS STATEMENT: The ongoing Israeli aggression in Jenin and the West Bank will not break Palestinian resistance.

Wed, Jan 15, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

2 Killed in Al-Bureij Camp

AL JAZEERA CORRESPONDENT: Two Palestinians were killed, and others injured in an Israeli strike on a home in Al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza.

Wed, Jan 15, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Reports of Casualties among Isreali army in Jenin

PALESTINIAN SOURCES: Resistance fighters detonated an explosive in Qabatiya, injuring Israeli soldiers. Videos show helicopters evacuating the injured.

Wed, Jan 15, 11:05 AM (Palestine Time)

Hamas Mourns Jenin Victims

HAMAS STATEMENT: “The blood of those killed in Jenin will ignite the fight against the occupation.”

