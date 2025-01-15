LIVE BLOG: Ceasefire Imminent | Massacre in Rafah | Hamas Condemns Jenin Airstrike – Day 467

The Israeli news website Walla reported, citing an informed source, that the Israeli delegation in Doha is discussing the names of Palestinian prisoners slated for release.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the massacre committed by the occupation in the Jenin refugee camp.
According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 46,645 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,012 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.
Click here for previous blogs.
AL-ARABY AL- JADEED: A press conference by the Prime Minister and Qatari Foreign Minister this evening to announce the reaching of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement in Gaza.
Ben-Gvir May Oppose Swap Deal
CHANNEL 12: Close associates of National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir predict he may oppose the prisoner swap deal but will not leave the government.
Officials: Gaza Deal Near Completion
NBC NEWS: Officials confirmed that a Gaza truce deal is close to being finalized but provided no further details.
Negotiations Resume in Doha
WALL STREET JOURNAL: Negotiators resumed efforts in Doha today, aiming to finalize a Gaza agreement. Netanyahu reportedly secured more support for the deal within his government, bypassing far-right opposition.
Power Cut at Indonesian Hospital
AL-JAZEERA: Electricity at the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza was cut after an Israeli artillery strike.
Dr Khaleel Bkheet has been MURDERED by Israeli occupation forces in #Gaza_City!
He was forced out of the Indonesian Hospital and served in Al Ahly Al Araby Hospital until he was killed! pic.twitter.com/HL10exW7Ks
— Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) January 14, 2025
Smotrich's Conditions to Stay in Government
CHANNEL 12: Finance Minister Smotrich will stay in the government if the agreement includes resuming fighting on day 42, reducing humanitarian aid, and permanently seizing Gaza land.
33 Dead in Gaza Airstrikes Since Morning
AL-JAZEERA: An Israeli airstrike on Bureij Camp in central Gaza killed 5 Palestinians.
UK Monitoring Gaza Hostages with Spy Drones
UK FOREIGN MINISTER DAVID LAMMY: The UK is using spy drones to gather intelligence on Gaza hostages and passing it to Israel.
Two Killed in Bureij Camp Airstrike
AL-JAZEERA: A drone strike killed two Palestinians and injured others in Bureij Camp.
Media Committee in Jenin: PA Complicit in Massacre
26 Killed in Gaza Strikes Since Dawn
MEDICAL SOURCES TO AL JAZEERA: 26 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn, with 19 fatalities in central and southern Gaza.
MEDICAL SOURCES TO AL JAZEERA: 26 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn, with 19 fatalities in central and southern Gaza. pic.twitter.com/ksvFUygtss
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 15, 2025
4 Killed in Rafah Strike
AL-JAZEERA: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Al-Mashrou area in eastern Rafah, southern Gaza.
Israeli Detainee’s Sister: We’re Close to a Deal
ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The sister of a detainee held in Gaza said, “We’re close to securing the hostages’ return, but it’s not over until the last one comes home.”
26 Killed in Gaza Strikes Since Dawn MEDICAL SOURCES TO AL JAZEERA: 26 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza since dawn, with 19 fatalities in central and southern Gaza. 4 Killed in Rafah Strikes AL JAZEERA CORRESPONDENT: Four Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes on northern and eastern Rafah in southern Gaza. Sa’ar Responds to Blinken on Palestinian State ISRAELI FOREIGN MINISTER GIDEON SA’AR: A Palestinian state would undoubtedly be a Hamas state. It would worsen the conflict and deteriorate regional security. 2 Killed in Rafah Strike AL JAZEERA CORRESPONDENT: Two Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting the Al-Mashrou’ area in eastern Rafah, southern Gaza. IDF, Shin Bet: Dozens of Gaza Targets Struck ISRAELI ARMY SPOKESPERSON & SHIN BET JOINT STATEMENT: Dozens of targets were struck in Gaza overnight as strikes intensified amid ceasefire discussions. Israeli Hostage’s Sister: We’re Close to a Deal ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: The sister of a hostage held in Gaza said, “We’re close to securing the hostages’ return, but it’s not over until the last one comes home.” Arrests, Raids in the West Bank
EYEWITNESSES TO AL JAZEERA: Israeli forces conducted raids and arrests in Jenin, Nablus, Qalqilya, Bethlehem, and nearby towns.
In Qabatiya, clashes broke out as Israeli forces used live fire and tear gas while Palestinians threw stones.
Ultra-Orthodox Protest against Draft Orders
ISRAELI MEDIA: Ultra-Orthodox protesters blocked roads outside an Israeli military recruitment center. They oppose draft orders threatening arrests for non-compliance.
ISRAELI SUPREME COURT: Ruled Haredim cannot be exempt from military service and froze funding for religious schools.
ISRAELI MEDIA: Ultra-Orthodox protesters blocked roads outside an Israeli military recruitment center. They oppose draft orders threatening arrests for non-compliance. pic.twitter.com/2hnXZVCRXl
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 15, 2025
Smotrich Undecided on Ceasefire Deal
TIMES OF ISRAEL: Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has not decided how to vote on a proposed ceasefire deal.
Sullivan Hopes for Hostage Deal This Week
US NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR JAKE SULLIVAN: We hope to finalize the prisoner exchange deal in Gaza this week.
Israeli Official: Exchange Talks at Critical Stage
REUTERS: An Israeli official said prisoner exchange talks are at a critical stage, with details still under negotiation.
Israeli and Qatari mediators are discussing the list of Palestinian prisoners for release.
US Officials Discuss Gaza Deal with Netanyahu
CNN SOURCES: US representatives from the Trump and Biden administrations held joint calls with Netanyahu to discuss the Gaza hostage deal.
24 Killed in Gaza Strikes Since Dawn
AL JAZEERA CORRESPONDENT: Two were killed in a drone strike in Rafah, raising the total to 24 killed in Gaza since dawn.
MEDICAL SOURCES TO AL JAZEERA: 17 deaths occurred in central and southern Gaza.
Islamic Jihad: Israeli army Suffered Casualties in Jenin
ISLAMIC JIHAD-BRIGADE OF JENIN: Fighters detonated explosive devices against IDF vehicles, causing confirmed casualties. Evacuation helicopters were observed.
Israeli Army Confirms Soldier Injuries in Jenin
ISRAELI ARMY: Two soldiers from the Kfir Brigade were seriously injured in an attack on their vehicle in Qabatiya. The operation involved airstrikes and joint forces with Shin Bet.
Hamas: Jenin Massacre Won’t Break Resistance
HAMAS STATEMENT: The ongoing Israeli aggression in Jenin and the West Bank will not break Palestinian resistance.
2 Killed in Al-Bureij Camp
AL JAZEERA CORRESPONDENT: Two Palestinians were killed, and others injured in an Israeli strike on a home in Al-Bureij refugee camp, central Gaza.
Reports of Casualties among Isreali army in Jenin
PALESTINIAN SOURCES: Resistance fighters detonated an explosive in Qabatiya, injuring Israeli soldiers. Videos show helicopters evacuating the injured.
PALESTINIAN SOURCES: Resistance fighters detonated an explosive in Qabatiya, injuring Israeli soldiers. Videos show military vehicles and helicopters evacuating the injured. pic.twitter.com/lRcGApt5kx
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 15, 2025
Hamas Mourns Jenin Victims
HAMAS STATEMENT: “The blood of those killed in Jenin will ignite the fight against the occupation.”
The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed the deaths of six Palestinians, including a child, in an Israeli airstrike on the Jenin Refugee Camp in the northern West Bank.https://t.co/i7NuJbYcaX pic.twitter.com/UXuiR4SCyy
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) January 14, 2025
Be the first to comment