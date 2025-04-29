LIVE BLOG: Khan Yunis under Fire | Famine Spreads as Israel Blocks Aid – Day 571

PALESTINE CHRONICLE:

South Africa told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday that international law “prohibits Israel from the use of starvation as a method of warfare, including under siege or blockade.”

“Israel may not collectively punish the protected Palestinian population, which it holds under unlawful occupation,” South Africa’s representative Jaymion Hendricks said on day two of public hearings in The Hague on Israel’s humanitarian obligations in the Gaza Strip.