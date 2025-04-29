LIVE BLOG: Khan Yunis under Fire | Famine Spreads as Israel Blocks Aid – Day 571

Scores of Palestinians, including women and children, were killed as Israel intensified its shelling of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Meanwhile, UNRWA reported that thousands of aid trucks remain stranded at Gaza’s crossings, as Israel continues to block their entry into the Strip.
Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 52,365 Palestinians and injured 117,905 others, the majority of whom are women and children, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.
Unveiling Nasser’s Secrets: Arabs, Palestine, and the Crucial Timing
Palestinians’ expectations from the Arab world have shifted. They no longer seek a call to arms or a comprehensive embargo on Israel, but rather the cessation of any actions that support the adversary.
'Starvation as Weapon' - ICJ Hearings on Israel’s Aid Obligations in Gaza Continue
PALESTINE CHRONICLE:
South Africa told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Tuesday that international law “prohibits Israel from the use of starvation as a method of warfare, including under siege or blockade.”
“Israel may not collectively punish the protected Palestinian population, which it holds under unlawful occupation,” South Africa’s representative Jaymion Hendricks said on day two of public hearings in The Hague on Israel’s humanitarian obligations in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli Government Cancels Bar's Dismissal Decision
ISRAELI MEDIA: The government canceled the decision to dismiss Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar after he announced his intention to resign next month. The government’s decision to cancel Bar’s dismissal is an attempt to avoid a ruling from the Supreme Court on the matter.
Lapid: Netanyahu Doesn't Know How He Can Defeat Hamas
ISRAELI MEDIA: Netanyahu does not know how he can defeat Hamas, and for a year and a half, he has not been able to achieve that, adding that they will not be able to achieve victory.
Injured in Bombing East of Jabaliya
AL-JAZEERA: Injuries were reported in an Israeli bombing of Salah al-Din Street, east of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.
Two-Thirds of Civil Defense Vehicles Disabled Due to Fuel Shortage in Gaza
GAZA CIVIL DEFENSE: The fuel allocated for operating its vehicles has run out in the south and center of the Strip, which may portend a humanitarian catastrophe as Israel continues its war of extermination.
Gaza Death Toll Rises
GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: 51 Palestinians were killed and 113 injured in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll of the Israeli aggression to 52,365 dead and 117,905 wounded since October 7, 2023.
Netanyahu: We Changed the Face of the Middle East
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said: “We have changed the face of the Middle East, and our mission is not only to win the war but also to return the abductees.”
‘Live-Streamed Genocide’: Amnesty Details Israel’s War Crimes in Gaza
PALESTINE CHRONICLE: Amnesty International’s new report paints a grim picture of Gaza’s devastation and accuses Israel of war crimes and apartheid, urging urgent international accountability.
Killed in Israeli Bombing of Al-Tuffah Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli bombing of the vicinity of the Al-Sinafour intersection in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, east of Gaza City.
Israeli Bombardment Kills 14 Palestinians since Dawn, Hospitals Plead for Help
PALESTINE CHRONICLE:
At least 14 Palestinians have been killed since dawn Tuesday as a result of ongoing Israeli bombardment across the Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.
The director of hospitals in the besieged enclave has reportedly called on the international community to intervene to stop what he described as ongoing massacres.
14 Killed in Israeli Raids on the Strip Since Dawn
AL-JAZEERA (citing medical sources): 14 Palestinians have been martyred in Israeli raids on several areas in the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
UN Official: Situation Worsening in Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: A spokeswoman for the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs in Gaza told Al Jazeera that the situation is worsening with the continued prevention of aid. Malnutrition is worsening with the continued closure of crossings.
Food is running out, famine will increase, and diseases will spread. Resources are insufficient, and the current situation cannot be contained. Aid will spoil before it is delivered due to the closure of crossings.
Hundreds of Israeli Families Demand Netanyahu Investigate October 7 Failure
ISRAELI MEDIA: The Israeli newspaper Yediot Ahronot reported that hundreds of Israeli families whose relatives were killed in the October 7th attack, and families of the captives, sent a letter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanding the formation of an official commission of inquiry. They stated that military investigations do not provide a complete picture or answers to the fundamental questions about the failure of October 7th.
UNRWA: Israel Arrested More Than 50 Agency Staff Since Start of War
UNRWA: The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) stated that Israel has arrested more than 50 agency staff members since the beginning of the war in Gaza, including teachers and doctors.
Body Recovered in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: The recovery of the body of a Palestinian who was killed in a previous Israeli bombing that targeted the Al-Manara area in Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.
Nasser Hospital, Khan Younis – Grieving families prepare loved ones for burial as Israel's genocide in Gaza continues, claiming the lives of children, women, and the elderly.
— The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 29, 2025
South Africa Representative at ICJ: Gaza Has Become Hell and Israel Must Be Held Accountable
AL-JAZEERA: The representative of South Africa before the International Court of Justice stated that Gaza has turned into hell and Israel must be held accountable for its crimes. He added that Israel is deliberately pursuing UNRWA to tighten the noose on Palestinians and that Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem are still under occupation, and its law applies to them.
UNRWA: 3,000 Aid Trucks Await Entry at Gaza Crossings
UNRWA: Humanitarian aid is ready for entry into Gaza, and they are awaiting the reopening of the crossings.
Three Killed in Israeli Bombing of Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Three Palestinians were killed as a result of a bombing carried out by an Israeli drone targeting Palestinians in the Qizan al-Najjar area of Khan Yunis city, southern Gaza Strip.
Former Shin Bet Chief: 70% of Israelis Support Ending War
ISRAELI MEDIA: Former Shin Bet chief Ami Ayalon told the British newspaper The Guardian that Netanyahu has abandoned the “hostages” in Gaza and is seeking to cling to power for personal interests, adding that 70% of Israelis believe in the necessity of ending the war, returning the hostages, and holding elections soon.
Israeli Artillery and Air Strikes Target Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation army targeted the town of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip, with raids and artillery shelling from its tanks that had infiltrated the area.
Killed in Israeli Bombing of Al-Shejaiyya Neighborhood
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed as a result of a bombing carried out by an Israeli drone on the Al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City in the central Gaza Strip.
Netanyahu Appears Before Court for 27th Hearing
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before the Central Court for the 27th hearing to listen to testimony in the cases he is accused of.
Herzog Calls for Plea Deal with Netanyahu, Leading to Political Retirement
Families of Israeli Captives in Gaza: Politicians Lie to Us All the Time
ISRAELI MEDIA: Israeli Channel 12 quoted families of occupation captives held by the Palestinian resistance in the Gaza Strip reporting anger among the families following a meeting held between their representatives and a member of the negotiating team
Injured in Israeli Bombing of Al-Bureij Camp in Central Gaza
AL-JAZEERA: A number of Palestinians were injured as a result of a bombing carried out by an Israeli drone on the Al-Bureij camp in the central Gaza Strip.
Israeli Artillery Intensively Shells Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: The artillery of the Israeli occupation army intensively shelled the southern areas of Khan Yunis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Palestinian Succumbs to Wounds Sustained Days Ago in Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian succumbed to wounds sustained days ago in an Israeli bombing that targeted Khan Younis city in the southern Gaza Strip.
Israel Demolishes 3 Houses, Water Wells, and Barns in Hebron
AL-JAZEERA: The Israeli occupation demolished 3 houses, water wells, and barns in the village of Al-Zuweidin, north of Masafer Yatta in Hebron in the occupied West Bank.
Lapid: Expanding War in Gaza Means Giving Up on Captives
ISRAELI MEDIA: Maariv newspaper quoted Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid as saying that Netanyahu is trying to turn the Shabak into his personal apparatus. He added that the government that has been fighting Hamas for a year and a half will not be able to achieve victory, and he supports the return of the captives from Gaza, asserting that Netanyahu does not know how he can defeat Hamas, and for a year and a half he has not been able to achieve that.
Israeli Occupation Forces Demolish Residential Buildings in Rafah, Explosion in Khan Yunis
PALESTINIAN MEDIA:
The Israeli army is blowing up residential buildings north of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.
A large explosion west of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.
Motherhood Stolen and the Price of Denied Care in Gaza – A Doctor’s Testimony
US Airstrikes Targeted the Bani Hashish Directorate in Sana'a
YEMENI MEDIA: US airstrikes targeted the Bani Hashish directorate in Sana’a.
New Massacre in Yemen: US Airstrike Targets Migrant Shelter, Scores Dead
Casualties in Bombing Targeting House in Nuseirat Refugee Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Palestinian medical sources reported casualties following an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.
