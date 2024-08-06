Over 26 Thousand Students Killed and Injured – Ministry of Health Announces

Israel deprived more than 620,000 students in the Gaza Strip from attending schools, 39,000 of whom are high school students.

The Ministry of Education in Gaza declared that over 10,043 students were killed and 16,423 were injured since the start of the war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The shocking numbers came in a statement by the ministry detailing that 9,936 students were killed and 15,897 were injured in the Gaza Strip while 107 students were killed and 526 were injured in the West Bank.

The Ministry also announced that 504 teachers and administrators were killed and 3,426 were injured in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank while more than 117 were detained in the West Bank.

🚨Two horrible massacres 𝗜𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀: 30 displaced persons, mostly women and children, have been KILLED and over 70 others WOUNDED in #Israeli_bombing of Hassan Salama and Al Nasr schools —refugee shelters— in Al Nasr neighbourhood, northwest of #Gaza_City!… pic.twitter.com/cYmcoE0lUp — Motasem A Dalloul (@AbujomaaGaza) August 4, 2024

The statement revealed that 119 government schools in the Gaza Strip were badly damaged and more than 62 schools were totally destroyed. The ministry confirmed that 191 government and United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) schools were bombed and vandalized.

Moreover, around 20 universities were severely damaged, and more than 31 university buildings were completely destroyed, and 57 were partially destroyed in Gaza while 69 schools were vandalized and 5 universities were repeatedly raided in the West Bank, according to the Ministry.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,653 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,535 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(WAFA, PC)