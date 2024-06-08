Majority of Germans are against Israel’s War on Gaza – New Poll 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A recent poll has shown that a majority of Germans do not support Israel’s ongoing military assault on the Gaza Strip.

As many as 61 percent of Germans said they are against Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip, while only 33 percent voiced support for the offensive.

The German weekly magazine Stern commissioned the representative poll conducted by the Forsa Research Institute from May 30 to 31, with 1,003 participants.

In a poll conducted in November, 62 percent of Germans said they supported Israel’s military action in Gaza, following the October 7 resistance operation.

At that time, only 31 percent of Germans were against Israel’s military offensive.

ICJ Lawsuit

Germany remains one of the staunchest supporters of Israel’s military assault on the Gaza Strip, as well as one of Tel Aviv’s biggest arms suppliers.

In March, Nicaragua filed a lawsuit against Germany at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague over its financial and military aid to Israel in its ongoing genocidal war in Gaza.

The ICJ however decided not to impose provisional measures requested by Nicaragua against Germany over its support for the war. By fifteen votes to one, the World Court ruled in April that the legal conditions for granting such an order were not met.

Nicaragua said Berlin provided political, financial, and military support to Israel knowing that it would be used to commit “serious violations of international law.”

Namibia Slams Berlin

In January, Namibia slammed Germany’s support of Israel’s attacks “against innocent civilians in Gaza.”

President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, in a statement, expressed “deep concern with the shocking decision communicated by the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany yesterday, 12 January 2024, in which it rejected the morally upright indictment brought forward by South Africa before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) that Israel is committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza.”

Germany’s move, according to Geingob, ignored “the violent deaths of over 23,000 Palestinians in Gaza and various United Nations reports disturbingly highlighting the internal displacement of 85% of civilians in Gaza amid acute shortages of food and essential services.”

Between 1904 and 1908, German colonial forces carried out the Namibian genocide against the indigenous Herero and Nama peoples. During the attack, at least 65,000 Herero and 10,000 Nama lost their lives.

Over 36,000 Killed

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,731 Palestinians have been killed, and 83,530 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(PC, Anadolu)