Netanyahu Claims Responsibility for Cyber-Terror Attack in Lebanon – Reports

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Last September, Israel carried out cyber-terror attacks targeting Lebanese carrying wireless communication equipment.

During a recent government meeting, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed responsibility for recent pager explosions in Lebanon and for the assassination of Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) reported on Sunday.

Netanyahu reportedly added that the operations were carried out despite objections from high-ranking security officials.

“The pager explosions operation and the assassination of Hezbollah’s Nasrallah were carried out despite the opposition of senior officials in the security institution,” Netanyahu reportedly stated.

According to KAN, he also admitted to ignoring warnings that the US would disapprove of the operation.

On September 17, thousands of Lebanese citizens were injured when their portable pager communication devices unexpectedly detonated.

The explosions, which occurred across several areas including South Lebanon, and the Bekaa Valley, killed at least 12 people, including two children.

A second attack was carried out on September 18. The Lebanese Health Ministry stated at the time that between 2,750 and 2,800 wounded people arrived at hospitals within half an hour.

Israel did not initially claim responsibility for the attacks.

According to KAN, Netanyahu also announced that in addition to Nasrallah, his successor Hashem Safieddine was also killed in the operation, claiming that Hezbollah is now weaker than it was in previous years.

Since September 23, Israel has intensified airstrikes in Beirut’s southern suburbs and in southern and eastern Lebanon.

On September 30, Israel announced limited ground incursions into southern Lebanon, where Israeli forces are engaging in combat with Hezbollah fighters.

(PC, AJA)