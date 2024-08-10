Over 80% of Gaza Faced Evacuation Orders, Aid Access Worsens – UN

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The volume of aid entering Gaza has gone “from a daily average of 169 trucks in April to fewer than 80 trucks in June and July.”

More than 80 per cent of the besieged Gaza Strip has been placed under evacuation orders since October with aid delivery having dropped by more than half since early May, according to the United Nations.

“The UN and partners estimate that at least 60,000 Palestinians may have moved toward western Khan Younis in the past 72 hours,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Friday. “This follows yesterday’s order by the Israeli military for residents in parts of central and eastern Khan Younis to immediately evacuate.”

On Wednesday, the Israeli military twice ordered people in parts of northern Gaza to evacuate.

The UN OCHA said the parts of northern and southern Gaza newly placed under evacuation this week “encompass nearly 43 square kilometers.”

“Initial tracking by our partners in Gaza say these areas include some 230 displacement sites; more than three dozen water, sanitation and hygiene facilities; and five functional health facilities, including the Indonesian Hospital,” the Office said.

Under 80 Trucks Per Day

At the same time, the volume of aid able to be brought from the operational border crossings into Gaza has decreased by more than half since early May, when the Rafah crossing was closed.

“It has gone from a daily average of 169 trucks in April to fewer than 80 trucks in June and July,” the Office stated.

“At the Kerem Shalom crossing, the decrease was even steeper over the past three months, with a more than 80 percent drop in aid cargo that was brought into Gaza from that border crossing (127 trucks per day in April to fewer than two dozen each day in July).”

The OCHA also pointed out that humanitarian assistance missions requiring coordination with Israeli authorities “continue to be denied and impeded.”

As of Thursday, “just 24 of 67” planned aid missions to northern Gaza this month have been facilitated by Israeli authorities.

“The rest were either denied, impeded or canceled due to security, logistical or operational reasons,” the Office said.

Out of nearly 100 planned humanitarian missions in southern Gaza, “about half were facilitated by Israeli authorities – but the rest were denied, impeded, or canceled.”

Over 39,000 Killed

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Tel Aviv is currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, for its devastating war waged on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,677 Palestinians have been killed, and 91,645 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(The Palestine Chronicle)