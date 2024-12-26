By Palestine Chronicle Staff

According to the Masjid Al-Aqsa X page, a project of the Palestine Information Network (PIN), this is Ben-Gvir’s fourth incursion since October 7, 2023.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir forced his way into the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem on Thursday, the fourth incursion since October last year.

On X Ben-Gvir posted a picture of himself in the complex, with the caption: “I went up to our holy place this morning to pray for the safety of our soldiers, for the speedy return of all those kidnapped, and for complete victory with God’s help.”

⚠️ AQSA ALERT Israeli minister and racist genocidier Itamar Ben-Gvir has desecrated Masjid al-Aqsa this morning accompanied by Israeli Occupation police. This is Ben-Gvir's 4th incursion of Al-Aqsa since October 7, 2023 and the 7th overall since becoming an Israeli minister. pic.twitter.com/iIc7GWZe78 — Masjid al Aqsa (@firstqiblah) December 26, 2024

According to the Masjid Al-Aqsa X page, a project of the Palestine Information Network (PIN), this is Ben-Gvir’s fourth incursion since October 7, 2023, and the seventh overall since becoming an Israeli minister.

It coincided with the week-long Jewish holiday of Hanukkah, which started on Thursday.

Condemnation

Jordan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned Ben-Gvir’s storming of the complex, saying he is “violating its sanctity, in a blatant violation of international law and an attempt to impose temporal and spatial division.”

“This is a provocative step that is rejected and condemned and a violation of the historical and legal status quo in the Al-Aqsa Mosque/Al-Haram Al-Sharif, and of the obligations of Israel, the occupying power, in occupied Jerusalem,” the Ministry said on X.

دانت وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين إقدام وزير الأمن القومي الإسرائيلي المتطرف، صباح اليوم، على اقتحام المسجد الأقصى المبارك/ الحرم القدسي الشريف تحت حماية شرطة الاحتلال الإسرائيلي، خطوة استفزازية مرفوضة ومدانة وانتهاكاً للوضع التاريخي والقانوني القائم في المسجد الأقصى المبارك/… pic.twitter.com/Pquys8pyHE — وزارة الخارجية وشؤون المغتربين الأردنية (@ForeignMinistry) December 26, 2024

An official with the Jordan-run Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem said Ben-Gvir entered the site under heavy police protection and toured the mosque’s courtyard.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned Ben-Gvir’s violation of the complex and warned “of the occupation plan’s targeting Jerusalem and its sacred sites.”

Pushing for Jewish Prayers

During one of his incursions into the Al-Aqsa compound in August, Ben-Gvir reportedly claimed that significant progress had been made in imposing Israeli sovereignty and authority over what he called the Temple Mount, stating, “Our policy is to permit Jewish prayer here”.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed illegal Jewish settlers into the compound on an almost daily basis except Fridays and Saturdays, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. and annexed the entire city in 1980. The international community has never recognized the move, reported Anadolu.

(PC, Anadolu)