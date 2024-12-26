Firing at Fleeing Residents – Israeli Army Infiltrates South Lebanon

The Lebanese Army Command said that Israel continues its persistent violations of the ceasefire agreement and assaults on Lebanon’s sovereignty.

In yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement, Israeli occupation forces infiltrated the strategically sensitive Wadi al-Hujayr, a region that had been inaccessible to them during the war due to the Lebanese Resistance, reported Al Mayadeen.

According to the network’s correspondent in south Lebanon, Israeli tanks and bulldozers advanced on Thursday morning from the Taybeh Project toward the town of al-Qantara, then proceeded into Wadi al-Hujayr.

The Israeli occupation forces have advanced into several locations in the areas of al-Qantara, Aadchit al-Qusayr, and Wadi al-Hujayr in southern #Lebanon. The occupation's bulldozers were seen erecting earthen barriers between Wadi al-Slouqi and Wadi al-Hujayr in further… pic.twitter.com/ntBzGBYWDv — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) December 26, 2024

The Lebanese Army closed the road leading to Wadi al-Hujayr, starting at its checkpoint near Qaaqaaiyet al-Jisr, the report added. Meanwhile, Israeli Merkava tanks patrolled the area, while extensive sweeps of the surrounding forests were carried out.

Assault on Lebanon’s Sovereignty

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent confirmed that residents of al-Qantara and Aadchit al-Qusayr fled toward al-Ghandouriyeh as the occupation forces pushed deeper into the area.

The correspondent added that Israeli forces launched a series of machine gun bursts from al-Qantara toward Wadi al-Hujayr, while residents were fleeing the area.

Israeli tanks and troops advance in Wadi al-Hujair, southern Lebanon. The Lebanese army said in a statement that the Israeli military continues to attack Lebanon’s sovereignty and citizens, and destroy southern villages and towns, adding that Israeli forces penetrated several… pic.twitter.com/eVQzmI1RYk — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) December 26, 2024

For its part, the Lebanese Army Command said that Israel continues its persistent violations of the ceasefire agreement and assaults on Lebanon’s sovereignty.

The army confirmed that Israeli forces advanced into several locations in the areas of al-Qantara, Aadchit al-Qusayr, and Wadi al-Hujayr in south Lebanon.

It has reinforced its deployment in these areas, said the army, while it continues to monitor the situation in coordination with UNIFIL and the committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement reached with Israel.

UNIFIL – ‘Hostilities Must Cease’

In the same context, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stressed that “any actions that risk the fragile cessation of hostilities must cease.”

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) warned that “any actions that risk the fragile cessation of hostilities must cease.”

“UNIFIL continues to urge the timely withdrawal of the Israel Defense Forces and deployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces in southern Lebanon and the full implementation of resolution 1701 as a comprehensive path toward peace,” said the statement.

Statement: Any actions that risk the fragile cessation of hostilities must cease. Israel and Lebanon have recommitted to full implementation of Security Council resolution 1701. — UNIFIL (@UNIFIL_) December 26, 2024

UNIFIL voiced concern “at continuing destruction” by the Israeli army in residential areas, agricultural land, and road networks in south Lebanon.

“This is in violation of resolution 1701,” said UNFIL.

Resolution 1701 states that Lebanese troops and UN peacekeepers should be the only forces in South Lebanon, and also calls for Israeli troops to withdraw from Lebanese territory, reported Al Mayadeen.

“UNIFIL is working closely with the Lebanese Armed Forces as they accelerate recruitment efforts and redeploy troops to the south,” the UN force stated.

Airstrike in Baalbak Region

Early on Wednesday an Israeli airstrike targeted the Baalbek region in eastern Lebanon, Lebanon’s state media reported.

At around 3 a.m., Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on a house located in the Taraiyya plain, west of Baalbek, in the Bekaa region, the National News Agency reported.

It said this “marks the first recorded airstrike in the Bekaa region since the implementation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Lebanon has urged all parties, especially the United States and France, to persuade “Israel” to expedite its withdrawal from south Lebanon as stipulated in the agreement, reported Al Mayadeen.

Under the terms of the truce, the Lebanese Army and peacekeepers will be deployed in south Lebanon while the Israeli military is set to withdraw over 60 days, culminating in January 2025, the report noted.

(Al Mayadeen, PC)