‘Victory is Ours’ – Hezbollah’s Deputy Chief Qassem Vows Resilience after Nasrallah’s Assassination

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Addressing the Lebanese public, Qassem called on the people to remain resilient, just as they did during the 2006 war, and promised victory over the Israeli enemy.

In his first public appearance following the assassination of Hezbollah’s Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah last Friday, Naim Qassem, the party’s deputy secretary-general, stated that Hezbollah remains steadfast in its leadership and structure.

He emphasized that the organization has contingency plans in place, with replacements ready for every leader in the event of injury, and that a new secretary-general will be appointed soon.

Qassem dismissed Israeli claims that Nasrallah was meeting with 20 Hezbollah leaders at the time of the Israeli airstrike in the southern suburbs of Beirut, which led to his killing.

“Contrary to what the Israeli enemy claimed, there was no meeting of 20 commanders with His Eminence Sayyed,” Qassem said.

Instead, he clarified that Nasrallah was accompanied by the party’s military commander, Ali Karaki, Abbas Nilforoushan, the deputy commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, and his security team.

“Israel is committing massacres across all regions of Lebanon, targeting civilians, including children, women, the elderly, and medical teams,” Qassem said, adding:

“If Israel believes that its international backing and determination for brutality and aggression will achieve its goals, it is delusional.

In his 20-minute address, Qassem reiterated the strength of Hezbollah’s leadership structure, noting the presence of deputies and reserves ready to step in when needed.

“Despite the loss of some leaders and the attacks on civilians, we will not waver from our sincere and honorable positions. The Islamic Resistance will continue to confront the Israeli enemy, in support of Palestine and in defense of Lebanon,” the group’s leader said.

To demonstrate the group’s resilience, he stated that despite Nasrallah’s assassination, Hezbollah’s resistance operations have continued, including strikes on Ma’ale Adumim and Haifa.

Qassem reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the “unity of arenas” policy, vowing that Hezbollah would not deviate from Nasrallah’s positions.

Since September 23, Israel has launched its “most violent and extensive” assault on Lebanon in a year, with the attacks resulting in at least 923 deaths, including women and children, and 2,715 wounded

“What we are doing is the minimum, and we will continue the battle according to the outlined plans”, he said, adding: “We know that the battle may be prolonged, and our options remain open; we are ready to face any scenario.”

Qassem stated that Hezbollah “will choose a new Secretary-General for the party at the earliest opportunity, according to the party’s established procedures.”

“The loss is great, dear people, but we are doing everything in our power, addressing the assassinations of cadres with replacement cadres,” he also said, adding that “our capabilities are strong and substantial, and the enemy is enraged by its inability to reach them”.

Qassem also thanked “the Lebanese government, political forces, municipalities, and all who stood for the cause of truth.”

“Victory is ours, and we only need some patience. As for our equipment, we have prepared everything we have,” he concluded.

(The Palestine Chronicle)