Settler Violence – Five Palestinians Injured in Nablus, Including two Children

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Amidst Israel’s continued incursions in different parts of the occupied West Bank, at least five people were injured in Nablus including two children.

Over five Palestinians including two children were injured on Sunday by the Israeli occupation fire during a military raid in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu news agency reported.

Medical sources at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society quoted by Anadolu stated that they treated five wounded Palestinians including two children, aged 13 and 15 who remain in hospital for further treatment.

Clashes erupted during the Israeli occupation military raid in Nablus between Palestinians and the Israeli forces, according to eyewitnesses’ accounts.

3/ Thurs. 12.09, Yatma (South of Nablus): settlers set agricultural land & tools on fire. According to a report by @Yesh_Din they approach from the direction of Rehelim settlement. [Video: Yatma Village Council] >>pic.twitter.com/97NsCBi4HL — HaBloc | הבלוק הדמוקרטי (@HablocOrg) September 21, 2024

These developments come amidst an intensive military campaign the Israeli occupation army is conducting across the occupied West Bank, which has resulted so far in the killing of 716 Palestinians and injury of at least 5,750 others, and the arrest of over 10,800.

Settler Violence Continues

In parallel, the Jewish illegal settlers razed lands in the town of Qarawat Bani Hassan, west of Salfit, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

In Bir Abu Ammar, northwest of Salfit, a group of illegal settlers razed as well areas of land, according to local sources quoted by WAFA.

The settlers’ violence came in conjunction with the ongoing military raid for the second day in a row on the village of Haris, west of Salfit, WAFA reported.

Omar Samara, the head of the Haris village council told WAFA that the occupation forces mistreated the Palestinians of the village during their second-day raid while searching their homes, and detaining around 70 people since Sunday, most of whom are children.

Samara stated that the Israeli occupation forces stormed schools in the village and prevented teachers and students from reaching their schools while detaining a number of them.

In Bethlehem, Jewish illegal settlers chopped down olive trees in Khalayel Al-Loz and Khalayel Al-Nahlas, WAFA said.

A researcher in wall and settlement affairs, Hassan Breijieh told WAFA that a group of illegal Jewish settlers from Efrat and Qafaat Eitam settlements outpost – built on Palestinian lands – shopped down dozens of olive trees that belong to the Abu Kamil and Al-Suwais families.

(PC, Agencies)