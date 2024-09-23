Iraqi Resistance Drones Attack Israel – In First, Sirens Heard in Bisan

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that it attacked using the ‘Al-Arfad’ drone an Israeli target in the Jordan Valley on Sunday, according to a statement by the group.

Sirens were heard in the area of attack and the occupied Golan Heights as well as in the city of Bisan, for the first time since the beginning of the war on Gaza, Al-Jazeera reported quoting Israeli media.

The Iraqi resistance group said in the statement that the Jordan Valley attack is the latest in a series of five attacks on Sunday “in continuation of our path in resisting the occupation, in support of our people in Gaza, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against Palestinian civilians, including children, women and the elderly.”

The Iraqi resistance has been reported to have attacked the occupied Jordan Valley with a group of kamikaze drones.

Hebrew-language media say that more than 300,000 settlers escaped to shelters.

The Islamic Resistance vowed to continue its operations “in striking the enemy’s strongholds with increasing intensity,” for their crimes against Palestinian children, women, and the elderly.

The Israeli occupation army on its part announced the activation of sirens in Bisan – between the Jordan Valley and Marj Ben Amer- for the first time since the beginning of the war.

The sirens were also activated in Metsar and Hamat Gadir at the extreme south of the occupied Golan Heights and in several illegal settlements south of Lake Tiberias, Al-Jazeera reported.

Security Breach

The Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said that “at least one drone penetrated Israeli airspace from Syria, and the army is investigating the possibility of its launch from Iraq.”

Other media reports indicated that a drone was detected flying over Lake Tiberias.

According to Al-Jazeera, the Palestinian media displayed scenes it said showed the moment the activation of air raid sirens in illegal Israeli settlements and in the occupation military bases near Tubas and the northern Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank following the launch of drones were from Iraq.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq had announced earlier that it had targeted on Sunday “a vital target in our occupied lands” was hit with a drone.

The Israeli occupation army announced that it intercepted “two suspicious air targets en route from Iraq without causing any casualties,” while stressing that they “did not infiltrate the Israeli airspace,” Al-Jazeera reported.

These attacks come amongst heightened tensions between Israel and Hezbollah following the Israeli cyber-terror attacks on September 17 and 18 across Lebanon, which killed scores and injured thousands, and the airstrike on the southern district of Beirut on September 20, which killed two top Hezbollah leaders, along with scores of civilians.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq constitutes one of the support fronts since the beginning of the genocide on Gaza on October 7 along with Yemen and Lebanon.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 41,431 Palestinians have been killed, and 95,818 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

