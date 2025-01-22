Stabbing Operation in Tel Aviv – Four Israelis, including Army Officer, Injured 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas said the operation “comes as a natural response hours after dozens of martyrs and wounded ascended during the occupation’s aggression on Jenin, in a clear message that blood is for blood.”

At least four Israelis, including an army officer, were injured in a stabbing operation carried out by a Moroccan national in Tel Aviv on Tuesday evening.

Abdelaziz Kaddi, aged 29, who was identified as responsible for the stabbing, was shot dead at the scene in a busy street. Kaddi reportedly arrived in Israel a few days ago and was a US green card holder, according to an ID found on his body, the Times of Israel reported.

⚡️🇮🇱JUST IN: One of the settlers injured in the “Tel Aviv” operation is an Israeli soldier whose hand was partially amputated and was injured in the battles against the resistance in Gaza, according to Hebrew media. The executor of the stabbing operation is Qadi Abdel Aziz, a… pic.twitter.com/ZXsTcCSbMw — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) January 21, 2025

Among those stabbed in the incident was an off-duty Israeli tank officer who lost a hand while fighting in the Gaza Strip last year, according to the paper.

The three other men wounded in the incident were aged 24, 28 and 59.

The latest incident comes just three days after another stabbing operation in central Tel Aviv which left one person dead and others injured. The alleged assailant was reportedly killed at the scene.

‘Natural Response’

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas said Tuesday’s operation “proves once again that the tide of resistance continues and is increasing as long as the occupation and its crimes and aggression continue, and we mourn the heroic Moroccan martyr Qadi Abdelaziz, who carried out the operation.”

“This operation comes as a natural response hours after dozens of martyrs and wounded ascended during the occupation’s aggression on Jenin, in a clear message that blood is for blood and that the hand of the resistance will strike with all its might deep into this usurping entity,” the movement said in a statement.

It added that all the Israeli occupation’s actions in the West Bank “are desperate attempts that will not erase the shame from its forehead and will not bring it or its settlers security, but will be a nightmare that haunts it and shakes its foundations.”

Hamas called on Palestinians in the occupied territory “to mobilize and intensify resistance work against the occupation forces and settler militias, and to support Jenin and all the governorates that are exposed to the occupation’s aggression with all possible means of resistance.”

Jenin Onslaught

At least ten Palestinians were killed and dozens more injured in Jenin on Tuesday as Israel launched a wide-scale operation dubbed ‘The Iron Wall’ claiming its intention was to “defeat terrorism.”

Israeli drones and Apache helicopters accompanied several military vehicles and bulldozers as they stormed the town and refugee camp on Tuesday.

Israeli occupation forces are blocking ambulances and hindering their operations in Jenin, disrupting vital medical services. pic.twitter.com/WBpbQxNSPq — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) January 22, 2025

“Large numbers of troops, including special forces, Shin Bet agents, and Border Police officers are now operating in the city,” a military source told The Times of Israel, and the operation was “expected to last at least several days.”

The operation is ongoing with more injuries reported as Israeli soldiers prevent ambulances from reaching the wounded.

(The Palestine Chronicle)