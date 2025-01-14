Trump: Gaza Ceasefire and Prisoner Exchange Deal ‘Very Close to Completion’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

President-elect Trump announces progress in Gaza ceasefire talks, with a deal expected by the end of the week.

President-elect Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire agreement and a prisoner exchange deal between Gaza and Israel are “very close” to being finalized. In an interview with Newsmax, Trump stated that the agreement could be completed by the end of this week.

“We are very close to getting it done,” Trump said during an interview with Rob Schmitt Tonight show, when asked about the ongoing negotiations.

“They have to do get it done, and if they don’t get it done, it’s going to be a lot of trouble out there, like they have never seen it before.

Trump also revealed that a verbal agreement had been reached, with both sides working on finalizing the details.

“I understand there’s been a handshake and they’re getting it finished, maybe by the end of the week,” Trump added.

These comments came after The Times of Israel reported that progress in negotiations was achieved following a tense meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump’s Middle East envoy, Stephen Witkoff.

The report noted that Witkoff had pressured Netanyahu to accept the necessary compromises to ensure the deal’s completion before Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Progress in Doha Talks

Multiple sources have confirmed significant progress in the Doha-hosted talks between Hamas and Israel, increasing the likelihood of an imminent announcement regarding the ceasefire and prisoner exchange.

According to Reuters news agency, negotiators are expected to meet on Tuesday to finalize the agreement. A senior official involved in the discussions confirmed that mediators had delivered the final draft of the agreement to both parties.

Meanwhile, Israel’s Channel 13 reported that Israeli officials anticipate an official announcement later this afternoon.

Both US President-elect Trump and Secretary of State Antony Blinken have expressed optimism about the talks, with Trump stating the agreement is “on the verge” of becoming a reality. Blinken remarked that the two sides are “closer than ever” to reaching a deal.

The negotiations are being attended by Brett McGurk, US President Joe Biden’s envoy, and Stephen Witkoff, representing President-elect Trump. Their joint presence underscores the significance of the deal for US diplomacy in the region.

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 46,584 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,731 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, AJA)