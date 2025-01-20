Two Palestinians Killed, Dozens Injured in Gaza on Second Day of Truce

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Two Palestinians were killed and dozens injured by Israeli forces in Gaza on the second day of the truce, while recovery teams continue to pull bodies from the rubble.

Meanwhile, Civil Defense teams continued to recover the bodies of dozens of Palestinians from the rubble.

Al-Jazeera’s correspondent reported that two Palestinians were killed and 10 others injured by Israeli gunfire in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, since the morning hours.

Palestinian media outlets also reported that an Israeli drone dropped a bomb on citizens near the buffer zones in Rafah, resulting in several injuries.

A child was seriously wounded after being targeted by Israeli forces near the Return Roundabout in Rafah. A video clip showed the child lying on the ground, surrounded by people attempting to provide assistance.

In addition, a Palestinian was killed in Rafah due to an explosion from an object left behind by Israeli forces east of the city.

In the central Gaza Strip, two Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire near the Netzarim axis, which is home to several Israeli military sites, according to Al-Jazeera.

Palestinian media also reported that Al-Awda Hospital in Al-Bureij camp, in the central Gaza Strip, received a victim who had been shot by Israeli occupation forces.

For its part, the Israeli army claimed it opened fire to repel Palestinians who approached its forces, stating that its actions were in line with the ceasefire agreement.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) quoted an army spokesperson saying that Israeli forces were operating in accordance with the truce, ensuring no violations occurred within the agreed-upon security zone.

The ceasefire began on Sunday afternoon following a long-waited agreement. The deal outlined a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from areas they had occupied during the aggression, including locations within the Netzarim and Philadelphi axes along the Palestinian-Egyptian border.

In a separate development, Civil Defense teams continued recovering bodies from the rubble of buildings, especially in Rafah, where large parts of the city were destroyed by Israeli forces.

Medical sources informed Al-Jazeera that the remains of 97 Palestinians had been recovered from various areas in southern Rafah since Sunday.

The European Hospital in Khan Yunis reported receiving the skeletons and bones of 39 unidentified Palestinians recovered from Rafah after Israeli forces withdrew from the area.

Israel’s Genocide

The Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 47,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 111,091 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, AJA)