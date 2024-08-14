US Says It Wants to Reduce Middle East Tensions, Approves More Weapons to Israel

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Thursday, the State Department “notified Congress” of its “intent to obligate $3.5 billion in FY 2024 Foreign Military Financing using funding provided by the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act.”

The US has said its “overall goal” was to defuse tensions in the Middle East and “avoid regional conflict.”

The remarks from the US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, come despite the State Department’s announcement last week that it was to provide Israel with $3.5 billion to purchase American weapons and military equipment amidst its ongoing war on Gaza.

“Four months ago exactly, on April 13, the United States worked closely with Israel and our partners in the region to repel Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel, and stave off a broader conflict,” Thomas-Greenfield said in her statement at a UN Security Council briefing on the situation in the Middle East, on Tuesday.

‘Heightened Threat’

“Now, we are once again in a moment of heightened threat,” she continued. “Consequently, the United States has taken needed precautionary steps, including moving an aircraft carrier group and additional air assets to the region, so that, should the situation arise again, we are prepared to defend Israel and U.S. military personnel in the region against any threats.”

“But let me be clear: our deployments of additional military assets are not a prediction of what is to come,” the ambassador added. “A broader regional conflict is not inevitable.”

Thomas-Greenfield said the US’ “overall goal remains to turn the temperature down in the region, deter and defend against any future attacks, and avoid regional conflict.”

That, she said, starts with finalizing a deal for “an immediate ceasefire with hostage release in Gaza.”

Ceasefire Talks

Thomas-Greenfield noted that the US has “called on both sides to resume urgent discussions on Thursday, August 15 in Doha or Cairo to close all remaining gaps and commence implementation of the deal without further delay.”

As mediators, she said, “We are prepared to present a final bridging proposal: one that resolves the remaining implementation issues in a manner that meets the expectations of all parties.”

‘Right To Pursue Hamas’

The ambassador stated that the US has also “been clear that a ceasefire in Gaza could help enable diplomatic efforts to restore calm along the Blue Line and reduce regional tensions.”

Thomas-Greenfield also expressed concern about “reports of civilian casualties following the August 10 strike” by the Israeli military “on the compound in Gaza that included a school and a mosque sheltering desperate, displaced people, including women and children.”

She stressed that “Israel has a right to pursue Hamas. Israel has a right to respond to threats. But how it does that matters.”

“We have said repeatedly and consistently that Israel must take measures to minimize civilian harm,” she said.

Funding Israel

Despite this, the US State Department on Thursday “notified Congress” of its “intent to obligate $3.5 billion in FY 2024 Foreign Military Financing using funding provided by the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act.”

Citing multiple officials, CNN first reported that the funds came from the $14.1 billion supplemental funding bill for Israel that the US Congress passed in April.

The funding “is essentially money Israel can use to buy advanced weapons systems and other equipment from the US through the Foreign Military Financing program,” the report stated.

It was released last week, the report added, as Israel and the Middle East were bracing for a potential attack “from Iran and/or Hezbollah” after Tel Aviv assassinated Hamas’ political chief in Tehran and a senior Hezbollah commander in Beirut.

Cessation of Arms Call

In June, a group of 30 experts, including several UN Special Rapporteurs, reiterated their demand for an immediate cessation of weapons and ammunition transfers to Israel.

“In line with recent calls from the Human Rights Council and the independent UN experts to States to cease the sale, transfer, and diversion of arms, munitions, and other military equipment to Israel, arms manufacturers supplying Israel,” the experts said.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,965 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,294 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the besieged enclave.

