Hamas Confirms Ceasefire Talks Have Reached Final Stages

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Hamas has confirmed significant progress in ceasefire talks, with an agreement reportedly nearing completion.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas announced on Tuesday that ceasefire talks in the Gaza Strip have entered their final stages. The movement expressed optimism that the current round of negotiations will conclude with a clear and comprehensive agreement.

In a statement, Hamas confirmed that it has held extensive consultations with leaders of other Palestinian factions to update them on the progress of the talks hosted in Doha. According to Hamas, the factions expressed satisfaction with the course of the negotiations and emphasized the importance of preparing for the next phase.

“The movement’s leadership and the various forces confirmed the continuation of communication and consultation until the completion of the agreement, which has reached its final stages,” Hamas said in its statement.

Qatar Confirms Positive Progress

Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari reinforced Hamas’s optimism, stating that the ongoing ceasefire and prisoner exchange talks in Doha are “fruitful and positive.”

He confirmed that the discussions have overcome key hurdles that previously obstructed progress and are now focused on finalizing the agreement’s details.

“We are optimistic that the main outstanding issues, which previously hindered the agreement, have been removed,” al-Ansari said during a press conference.

He added that drafts of the agreement have been delivered to both Hamas and Israel, and that mediators are committed to ensuring its success.

The Qatari spokesperson also noted that while key disagreements have been resolved, some technical details remain under discussion. Once an agreement is finalized, the implementation of the ceasefire is expected to begin promptly.

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 46,645 Palestinians have been killed, and 110,012 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, AJA)