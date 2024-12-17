All About Jabaliya – Resistance Roundup – Day 438

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Starting on October 5, the Israeli army attempted to fully control northern Gaza through the so-called General’s Plan. The plan, however, continues to fail, due to ongoing Palestinian Resistance.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, announced on Tuesday that it had destroyed an Israeli armored personnel carrier using a Shawath explosive device in the middle of the Jabaliya refugee camp in northern Gaza.

Al-Qassam fighters also said that it engaged in clashes with an Israeli ground force west of the Jabaliya camp, killing three soldiers at point-blank range.

Israeli military helicopters were reportedly seen evacuating the dead and injured soldiers.

Furthermore, Al-Qassam detonated a booby-trapped house, targeting an Israeli force of 11 soldiers, leaving them dead and wounded in the middle of Jabaliya refugee camp.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, shelled an Israeli command and control center at the Abu Ariban site in the Netzarim axis with mortar shells.

The Al-Quds Brigades also fired 60mm mortar shells at gatherings of Israeli soldiers and military vehicles positioned around Al-Attar Mosque, southwest of Rafah city.

For its part, a spokesperson for the Israeli military announced on Tuesday the death of an officer and a soldier, and the injury of two others during a battle in southern Gaza.

🚨🚨BREAKING: Al Qassam Brigades in Gaza continue to cook the zionest IDF pigs by ambushing them east of Rafah ! pic.twitter.com/yuiCrkrjao — R🔻 (@ramoosh22) December 5, 2024

Israeli Army Radio reported that on Monday evening, “a building collapsed during a mission carried out by the 931st Battalion in Shaboura Camp. The army is still investigating the reasons behind the collapse of the old building,” noting that “the army had previously operated in the building.”

According to Army Radio, there were four soldiers inside the collapsed building. Two of them were rescued quickly and airlifted by helicopter, which landed inside Gaza at the Philadelphi Axis. However, two soldiers were killed under the rubble, and the effort to recover their bodies lasted 12 hours, according to Israeli media.

Below are the latest statements by the main Resistance force in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

The Qassam Brigades sent a new message about Israeli captives held in Gaza: "Netanyahu's great dream is for all of them to die." pic.twitter.com/NXJUz2GlIa — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) December 14, 2024

