LIVE BLOG: US Envoy Witkoff to Visit Gaza | West Ban Military Campaign Expanded – Day 481

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is set to visit Gaza to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire. His trip includes an inspection of the Netzarim corridor.
As Israel’s military campaign in the West Bank escalates with widespread demolitions and arrests.
Sa'ar: Israel Rejects Hamas Rule in Gaza
ISRAELI FM: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told his Finnish counterpart that Israel rejects Hamas’ rule over Gaza, claiming it undermines its security and regional stability.
Displaced Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza as Hamas Outlines Post-War Plans
14 Bodies Recovered from Al-Rashid Street
PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its teams recovered 14 decomposed bodies from various locations along Gaza’s coastal Al-Rashid Street.
Two Gaza Detainees Die in Israeli Prisons
PALESTINIAN PRISONERS’ AFFAIRS: The Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Authority announced that two detainees from Gaza died in Israeli prisons. According to the Authority and the Prisoners’ Club, the deceased were identified as Mohammed Sharif Al-Asali and Ibrahim Adnan Ashour.
Israeli Army Army Destroys 60 Homes in Jenin Camp
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: An unnamed Israeli military source told Yedioth Ahronoth that the Israeli army has demolished about 60 buildings in the Jenin refugee camp during a week of military operations.
Israeli Soldier Criticizes Army over Gaza War
TIMES OF ISRAEL: A reservist who took part in Israel’s attack on Gaza criticized the army, saying that instead of targeting Hamas, the Israeli military destroyed infrastructure and homes.
US Envoy Visits Gaza to Oversee Ceasefire Implementation
KAN: US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff visited Gaza to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire.
Israeli media reported that Witkoff will inspect the Netzarim corridor before meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the second phase of the agreement with Hamas.
Israel Arrests 12 Palestinians for Celebrating Prisoner’s Release
YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli occupation police arrested 12 Palestinians in Kufr Aqab, north of Jerusalem, for participating in a celebration marking the release of a prisoner.
Palestinian Found Dead in Jenin after Bleeding Overnight
AL-JAZEERA: Residents of Jenin found the body of a young Palestinian who had been wounded the previous night and left to bleed to death by Israeli forces.
Egyp, Jordan Warn Trump’s Allies against Palestinian Displacement Plan
JERUSALEM POST: According to sources, Egypt and Jordan warned close associates of former US President Donald Trump that his plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza could harm regional normalization efforts.
Israeli Gunboats Attack Fishermen, Make Arrests Off Khan Yunis
AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warships attacked Palestinian fishing boats and detained two fishermen off the coast of Khan Younis in Gaza.
Israeli Army Extends West Bank Offensive Indefinitely
ISRAELI ARMY STATEMENT: The Israeli occupation army announced it would continue its offensive in the occupied West Bank indefinitely. “We will not leave until the infrastructure of terrorism is dismantled, and Operation Iron Wall has no set timeframe”.
Occupation Forces Withdraw from Nablus after Detaining Three
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the city of Nablus after arresting three young men.
Israel Destroys 31 Homes in Jenin Camp
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces have demolished around 31 homes during their ongoing assault on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.
Israel Issues Demolition Orders for 45 Homes in Hebron
PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli authorities have issued demolition notices for 45 homes and structures in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank.
