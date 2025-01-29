LIVE BLOG: US Envoy Witkoff to Visit Gaza | West Ban Military Campaign Expanded – Day 481

Palestinian displaced returned to their destroyed homes in northern Gaza. (Photo: via QNN)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff is set to visit Gaza to monitor the implementation of the ceasefire. His trip includes an inspection of the Netzarim corridor.

As Israel’s military campaign in the West Bank escalates with widespread demolitions and arrests.

Click here for the previous blogs.

 

Wed, Jan 29, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Sa'ar: Israel Rejects Hamas Rule in Gaza

ISRAELI FM: Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar told his Finnish counterpart that Israel rejects Hamas’ rule over Gaza, claiming it undermines its security and regional stability.

Displaced Palestinians Return to Northern Gaza as Hamas Outlines Post-War Plans

Wed, Jan 29, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

14 Bodies Recovered from Al-Rashid Street

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that its teams recovered 14 decomposed bodies from various locations along Gaza’s coastal Al-Rashid Street.

Wed, Jan 29, 12:31 PM (Palestine Time)

Two Gaza Detainees Die in Israeli Prisons

PALESTINIAN PRISONERS’ AFFAIRS: The Palestinian Prisoners’ Affairs Authority announced that two detainees from Gaza died in Israeli prisons. According to the Authority and the Prisoners’ Club, the deceased were identified as Mohammed Sharif Al-Asali and Ibrahim Adnan Ashour.

Wed, Jan 29, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Army Destroys 60 Homes in Jenin Camp

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: An unnamed Israeli military source told Yedioth Ahronoth that the Israeli army has demolished about 60 buildings in the Jenin refugee camp during a week of military operations.

Wed, Jan 29, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Soldier Criticizes Army over Gaza War

TIMES OF ISRAEL: A reservist who took part in Israel’s attack on Gaza criticized the army, saying that instead of targeting Hamas, the Israeli military destroyed infrastructure and homes.

Wed, Jan 29, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

US Envoy Visits Gaza to Oversee Ceasefire Implementation

KAN: US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff visited Gaza to oversee the implementation of the ceasefire.

Israeli media reported that Witkoff will inspect the Netzarim corridor before meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the second phase of the agreement with Hamas.

Wed, Jan 29, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Arrests 12 Palestinians for Celebrating Prisoner’s Release

YEDIOTH AHRONOTH: Israeli occupation police arrested 12 Palestinians in Kufr Aqab, north of Jerusalem, for participating in a celebration marking the release of a prisoner.

Wed, Jan 29, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Palestinian Found Dead in Jenin after Bleeding Overnight

AL-JAZEERA: Residents of Jenin found the body of a young Palestinian who had been wounded the previous night and left to bleed to death by Israeli forces.

Wed, Jan 29, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Egyp, Jordan Warn Trump’s Allies against Palestinian Displacement Plan

JERUSALEM POST: According to sources, Egypt and Jordan warned close associates of former US President Donald Trump that his plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza could harm regional normalization efforts.

Wed, Jan 29, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Gunboats Attack Fishermen, Make Arrests Off Khan Yunis

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli warships attacked Palestinian fishing boats and detained two fishermen off the coast of Khan Younis in Gaza.

Wed, Jan 29, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Israeli Army Extends West Bank Offensive Indefinitely

ISRAELI ARMY STATEMENT: The Israeli occupation army announced it would continue its offensive in the occupied West Bank indefinitely. “We will not leave until the infrastructure of terrorism is dismantled, and Operation Iron Wall has no set timeframe”.

Wed, Jan 29, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Occupation Forces Withdraw from Nablus after Detaining Three

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces withdrew from the city of Nablus after arresting three young men.

 

Wed, Jan 29, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Destroys 31 Homes in Jenin Camp

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces have demolished around 31 homes during their ongoing assault on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Wed, Jan 29, 11:21 AM (Palestine Time)

Israel Issues Demolition Orders for 45 Homes in Hebron

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli authorities have issued demolition notices for 45 homes and structures in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank.

Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

