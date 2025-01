LIVE BLOG: US Envoy Witkoff to Visit Gaza | West Ban Military Campaign Expanded – Day 481

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli authorities have issued demolition notices for 45 homes and structures in the town of Beit Ummar, north of Hebron, in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli machinery of destruction continues to spread devastation across cities in the West Bank. Keep your eyes on Jenin, Tulkarm, Nablus, and all the towns enduring brutal acts of oppression and subjugation.

-The destruction of Jamal Abdel Nasser Square in Tulkarm. pic.twitter.com/HIJxHRHcNx

— Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) January 28, 2025