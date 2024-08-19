Dragged, Choked – German Police Violently Arrest Pro-Palestine Protesters

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In one video, a female protester is seen being dragged by the neck and thrown to the ground by a policeman.

German police violently detained protesters at a pro-Palestine demonstration in Berlin on Saturday, with footage showing a young woman being tackled to the ground and another being choked.

In one video, a female protester is seen being dragged by the neck and thrown to the ground by a policeman. Another woman already on the ground is seen being choked, while a youth is seen pinned to the ground as a policeman punches him while his hands are being tied behind his back.

At least 23 protesters were reportedly detained.

Activists in Germany continue to protest regularly despite aggression from German police, reported the Middle East Monitor (MEMO).

Germany: more violence against Palestine protesters A Gaza solidarity protest in Berlin was set upon by German police this weekend, with videos emerging of a female demonstrator being tackled to the floor, another seemingly showing a minor being punched on the floor and also a… pic.twitter.com/zVtAqQ0L21 — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) August 19, 2024

Arms Supply

In June, a poll found that as many as 61 percent of Germans said they were against Israel’s military actions in the Gaza Strip, while only 33 percent voiced support for the offensive.

The German weekly magazine Stern commissioned the representative poll conducted by the Forsa Research Institute from May 30 to 31, with 1,003 participants.

In a poll conducted in November, 62 percent of Germans said they supported Israel’s military action in Gaza, following the October 7 resistance operation.

At that time, only 31 percent of Germans were against Israel’s military offensive.

According to the annual report published in March by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), 69 percent of Israel’s arms acquisitions in 2023 are sourced from US firms, with 30 percent coming from Germany, followed by Italy, with 0.9 percent.

In June, a Berlin court dismissed an urgent request by several Palestinians from Gaza to stop the approval of German arms exports to Israel, citing potential violations of humanitarian law.

Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,139 Palestinians have been killed, and 92,743 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, MEMO)