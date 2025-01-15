Ceasefire Talks: Israel, Hamas Near Agreement on Gaza Prisoner Exchange

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel and Hamas are reportedly nearing an agreement on a ceasefire and prisoner exchange to end the genocide in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a late-night security consultation on Tuesday to discuss a potential prisoner exchange and ceasefire agreement in Gaza, Al-Jazeera reported.

The meeting included Israel’s negotiating team based in Doha, who joined via video conferencing, according to Israeli media.

The Israeli news outlet Walla quoted an informed source stating that the Israeli delegation in Doha is discussing the names of Palestinian prisoners slated for release under the agreement. The Ministry of Justice in Israel confirmed it is preparing a list of detainees proposed for release, which will be published once finalized.

Hamas, however, has not yet responded to the draft ceasefire agreement. A source within the movement told Reuters that the delay is due to Israel’s failure to provide maps outlining areas from which its forces would withdraw.

These maps are expected to detail withdrawal plans from key areas, including the Netzarim axis, to allow displaced Palestinians to return home, the Philadelphi Route near the Egyptian border, and locations in Jabaliya in northern Gaza and Rafah in the south.

Hamas has stated that it has engaged in consultations with leaders of Palestinian political groups to ensure they are informed about the progress of negotiations in Doha.

Meanwhile, CBS News reported that both parties have agreed on a draft ceasefire framework, which could be finalized and implemented within days if talks proceed smoothly.

Sources said the agreement includes a phased implementation process. In the first phase, three Palestinian prisoners would be released on the initial day, with more releases following weekly. Israeli forces would gradually withdraw from populated areas in Gaza but maintain a security buffer along the Philadelphi Route. Later stages of the agreement are expected to include an exchange of bodies, the initiation of Gaza’s reconstruction, and the reopening of border crossings.

The Financial Times quoted a diplomat involved in the talks who expressed optimism that the agreement could be reached within 48 hours and implemented two to three days later. However, challenges remain, particularly over the specifics of Israel’s phased withdrawal and guarantees regarding Gaza’s reconstruction and border access.

An Israeli official, speaking to CNN, confirmed that hundreds of Palestinian prisoners would be released under the agreement, including some convicted of killing Israelis. The official added that civilians in northern Gaza would be permitted to return freely and emphasized that Israel has made significant concessions to reach this point.

However, the Israeli official also noted that the deal is not yet finalized, and ongoing negotiations in Doha are focusing on the technical details of implementation.

