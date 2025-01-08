Recruits and Resilience – How Gaza’s Fighters Repurpose Israeli Weapons

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In northern Gaza, the Al-Qassam Brigades adapt and resist, turning unexploded Israeli ordnance into weapons while facing relentless bombardment and humanitarian catastrophe.

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, have reportedly incorporated new fighters into their ranks in northern Gaza while utilizing unexploded Israeli ordnance to counter the ongoing military invasion, according to Israeli media reports.

Israeli Army Radio detailed these developments, citing military sources, during a briefing on the army’s operations in northern Gaza.

The report noted that some Qassam fighters had been veterans of the Brigades since before October 7, 2023, while others were newly recruited amidst the conflict.

The Israeli army further disclosed that explosives used by the Qassam Brigades were, in part, crafted from unexploded Israeli munitions.

This was exemplified by a recent ambush where Qassam fighters booby-trapped a house with a repurposed GBU missile, originally fired by Israeli forces.

Video footage released by Al-Qassam documented Israeli soldiers entering the booby-trapped building moments before it was detonated, accompanied by the message: “Your goods have been returned to you.”

In this video, Al-Qassam fighters are seen luring an Isreali special force to one of the previously booby-trapped houses near the Saftawi junction, west of Jabaliya camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

Other Qassam operations have employed Israeli artillery shells mounted on homemade rockets, underscoring the resourcefulness of Gaza’s resistance in repurposing enemy weapons.

These actions have intensified as Israeli forces continue their offensive in northern Gaza, particularly in areas like Beit Hanoun, Jabalia, and Beit Lahia.

Over the past three months, Israeli forces have faced significant losses in northern Gaza, with 43 soldiers reportedly killed, including three in the last 24 hours, according to Israeli Army Radio.

According to the Palestinian Resistance, however, these figures are much higher.

The army’s stated objective is to create a “security zone” for Israeli settlers near the Gaza border.

The ongoing Israeli offensive in northern Gaza, which began on October 6, 2024, has left a trail of devastation. More than 4,000 Palestinians have been killed or are missing, and over 12,000 have been wounded in northern Gaza alone.

Amid the relentless bombardment, Gaza’s health system has collapsed, food supplies are critically low, and widespread famine looms.

The United Nations and humanitarian organizations continue to warn of catastrophic consequences for the two million Palestinians trapped in the enclave.

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 45,936 Palestinians have been killed, and 109,274 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023.

The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

