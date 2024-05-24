‘A Tight Ambush’ – Resistance Roundup – Day 231

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Three types of weapons were used, each one aimed at a different Israeli military vehicle.

This was part of a ‘tight ambush’ in Beit Lahia, which was announced by Al-Qassam Brigades on Friday.

An Al-Yassin-105 shell, a tandem shell, and a Shuath explosive device targeted and destroyed two Israeli Merkava-4 tanks and a D-9 military bulldozer respectively.

It is important to note that Beit Lahia is the northernmost Palestinian town, only a short distance away from the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel. It was one of the first areas to supposedly be conquered by Israel at the beginning of the war. Below are the latest statements by the two main Resistance forces in Gaza, and the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah.

The statements were communicated via their Telegram channels and are published here in their original form.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“Al-Qassam Brigades target two Zionist Merkava-4 tanks with two Al-Yassin 105 shells on Al-Ajarma Street in Jabalia Camp, north of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades detonate a Zionist Merkava-4 tank using a Shuath explosive device in the Al-Qasasib neighborhood in Jabaliya camp, in the north of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target 3 Zionist tanks with Al-Yassin 105 shells and Shuath explosives in the Tabet Zari’ area, northeast of the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters lured a special Zionist force to the entrance of a tunnel, clashing with them at zero-distance, detonating an anti-personnel explosive device on them, leaving them killed and wounded, north of Jabaliya Camp in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters sniped a Zionist soldier inside a home north of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters targeted a Zionist Merkava-4 tank with a Shuath explosive device north of Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and a D9 military bulldozer with a Tandem shell in the vicinity of Salah Al-Din Gate, south of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades bombard a gathering of enemy forces with heavy-caliber mortar shells in the Netzarim axis, south of Gaza City. “Al-Qassam fighters sniped two Zionist soldiers on the axis of advance in the Beit Lahia project north of Jabalia camp in the northern Strip. “In a tight ambush in the Beit Lahia project area in the northern Strip: “Al-Qassam fighters targeted two Merkava 4 tanks and a D9 military bulldozer using an Al-Yassin 105 shell, a tandem shell, and a Shuath explosive device at point-blank range.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Palestinian Islamic Jihad)

“We targeted, with a 107mm-guided missile, a gathering of Zionist enemy soldiers in the vicinity of the Turkish Friendship Hospital, and we achieved direct hits. “We bombarded the enemy soldiers and advancing vehicles around the Salah Al-Din Gate, south of Rafah city, with a barrage of 107mm rockets.”

Hezbollah

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 23:35 at night on Thursday, 23-05-2024, targeted the espionage equipment at the Bayad Blida site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly and destroying it. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 05:20 PM on Friday, 24-05-2024, targeted the Al-Malikiyah site with two Burkan missiles, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted a building used by enemy soldiers in the settlement of Margaliot with rocket weapons. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance attacked a Merkava tank in the Shtula forest, after the tank that was destroyed yesterday was replaced. They targeted it with guided missiles while it was moving, leading to its destruction and causing the crew members to be killed and wounded. When enemy soldiers were observed moving around the destroyed tank, Islamic Resistance fighters targeted them with artillery shells and hit them directly.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 06:30 PM on Friday, 24-05-2024, targeted the headquarters of the Border Company in the Doviv barracks with Falaq missiles, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted, on Friday 24/5/2024, a building in which a military intelligence force was stationed in the Al-Manara settlement which contains technical spy equipment, with appropriate weapons and it was hit directly, which led to the destruction of the spy equipment. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 07:30 PM on Friday, 24-05-2024, targeted the Ramtha site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rocket weapons, hitting it directly. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday, 24-05-2024, launched a drone attack and targeted the rocket and artillery battalion headquarters in the Yoav barracks, hitting the position and residence of enemy officers and soldiers accurately.

“The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, on Friday, 24-05-2024, launched an aerial attack using explosive drones on Friday, May 24, 2024, targeting the newly established headquarters of the 91st Division in Eilit, targeting the locations where the enemy’s officers and soldiers were stationed and hitting them with precision. “The fighters of the Islamic Resistance, at 9:30 PM on Friday, 24-05-2024, targeted headquarters of the Sahel Battalion of the 769th Brigade at Beit Hillel base with Falaq missiles, hitting it directly.”

(The Palestine Chronicle)