Smotrich Threatens to ‘Bring Down’ Israeli Govt if Deal Proceeds to Second Phase

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

On Saturday, 24 ministers in the Israeli government approved the Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement while eight rejected it.

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has threatened to dismantle the current government if it proceeds with the second phase of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

“I will bring down the government if it does not return to fighting in a way that [leads to us] taking over the entire Gaza Strip and governing it,” he said in an interview with Israeli public radio station KAN, cited by Al Mayadeen on Monday.

Smotrich’s remarks are likely to exacerbate the existing divisions within “Israel’s” political landscape and weaken Prime Minister Netanyahu’s coalition. #Palestine#GazaCeasefire https://t.co/VR8SQWtZf2 — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) January 20, 2025

Smotrich slammed the deal, saying “the greatest strategic damage” of the ceasefire lies in the message it sends “that kidnapping Israelis brings the State of Israel to its knees.”

The finance minister went on to say that “the only way to repair this damage and turn the deal into a tactical loss in battle rather than a strategic defeat in the war is to return to fighting until Hamas is destroyed.”

‘Catastrophic’ Agreement

Smotrich, who opposed the deal during a meeting of the Security Cabinet, further expressed concern that the deal mirrors one proposed in July, Al Mayadeen reported.

Describing it as a “catastrophic agreement,” Smotrich warned it could lead to the return of Hamas leaders to northern Gaza.

⚡️🇮🇱JUST IN: Israeli Minister of finance Bezalel Smotrich: If the war does not resume, God forbid, I will dismantle the government, I do not play games. pic.twitter.com/eqA8Twvor4 — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) January 20, 2025

“Nothing prevents Muhammed Deif from returning,” he noted.

Smotrich also criticized Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and the newly approved deal for the release of detainees, saying it jeopardizes national security and undermines the “progress” achieved during the war.

The far-right minister also revealed that before the agreement was approved, he had firmly advocated for the gradual takeover and occupation of Gaza to gain comprehensive control over the territory and halt humanitarian aid from allegedly reaching Hamas, according to the report.

Gaza ‘Lies in Ruins’

“Look at Gaza—it lies in ruins, uninhabitable, and it will remain so,” he said, adding “Do not be swayed by the forced celebrations of our enemies. They are a barbaric society that glorifies death and dances on the ruins of their own lives.”

“Soon enough, we will once again erase their smiles and replace them with cries of despair and the wails of those left with nothing,” Smotrich continued.

He urged illegal Jewish settlers to remain steadfast and persevere “until victory is achieved”.

ANOTHER GENOCIDAL MANIAC Israel’s Minister of Finance Smotrich: “We will wipe the smile from the Palestinians, but the screaming will remain. Gaza is uninhabitable and it will remain that way.” These are Their Leaders pic.twitter.com/O9VNUIsXFe — Ryan Rozbiani (@RyanRozbiani) January 18, 2025

The finance minister reaffirmed his position, stating that he would not remain in a government that halts the war prematurely or fails to secure a definitive victory, the report added.

On Sunday, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced his party’s withdrawal from the ruling coalition after the Gaza ceasefire.

After Ben-Gvir’s party withdrawal, the ruling coalition still survives with 62 parliamentary seats in the 120-seat Knesset.

Settler Mobs Go on Rampage

On Sunday night, illegal Jewish settlers, accompanied by Israeli occupation forces, stormed multiple Palestinian towns in the occupied West Bank, in protest at the ceasefire deal.

The settlers targeted Palestinian vehicles and blocked key roads in areas including Turmus Ayya, ‘Atara, Ein Siniya, Ein Ayoub, Qalqilya, and Jaba’, reported Al Mayadeen.

BREAKING: This is not Gaza. This is the town of Sinjil in the occupied West Bank. Armed Israeli settlers are on a rampage burning Palestinian houses and vehicles, and terrorizing Palestinian families in the middle of the night. This is terrorism. pic.twitter.com/bVItuEr59c — sarah (@sahouraxo) January 19, 2025

Citing the WAFA news agency, the report noted that two Palestinian homes and four vehicles were set on fire in Sinjil. Social media footage captured settlers throwing stones and Molotov cocktails during their attacks.

The Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement took effect at 11.15 a.m. local time (0915 GMT) on Sunday after a few hours’ delay due to Israel accusing Hamas of delaying the release of a list of captives set to be released. It was originally scheduled to start at 8.30 a.m. local time (0630 GMT).

Scores of Detainees Freed

Israeli authorities released dozens of Palestinian prisoners, including women and children, from Ofer Prison west of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, late on Sunday night into Monday morning.

The release marked the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, facilitated by international and regional mediators.

Among those released was Khalida Jarrar, a prominent leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP). Journalist Bushra At-Tawil, also among the freed, arrived at her home in Al-Bireh.

In addition to those from the West Bank, Israel freed several Palestinian prisoners from Jerusalem, directly releasing them to their homes in the city.

(Al Mayadeen, PC, Anadolu)