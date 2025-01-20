In an interview, Hamas leader Mahmoud al-Mardawi discusses the movement’s plans for Gaza’s recovery, political unity, and future governance after the recent war.

Mahmoud al-Mardawi, a senior leader in the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, revealed that the movement has formed a committee to manage governance in Gaza in the aftermath of the war, in coordination with most Palestinian factions. However, he noted, “We faced opposition from the Fatah movement, but we will continue searching for a national option that aligns with the current needs of the moment.”

In an interview with Al-Jazeera Arabic website, al-Mardawi emphasized that “Hamas remains committed to the goals and objectives for which it was formed, which are linked to the freedom and independence of the Palestinian people, the expulsion of the occupation, and its defeat.” He further clarified that “this does not mean that the tools to achieve these goals are fixed; they can change in form and terminology.”

Regarding guarantees for the implementation of the ceasefire, which came into effect on Sunday, the Hamas leader noted that the countries mediating this agreement, along with those monitoring it, provide guarantees for its enforcement. He also mentioned that the terms of the agreement are stringent, and Hamas will not take any step unless Israel has implemented its corresponding commitments. Furthermore, he stated that it is in Israel’s interest to ensure the agreement is upheld.

Al-Mardawi also discussed the significance of the Al-Aqsa Flood operation, which he claimed has reshaped political alliances and priorities both internationally and in the Middle East. He stated that Hamas will focus on healing the wounds of the Palestinian people, providing relief, and rebuilding politically by strengthening unity on national principles that relate to Palestinian rights and constants.

What is Hamas’s plan for the day after the occupation withdraws from Gaza?

The epic “Al-Aqsa Flood” that changed the shape, priorities, and alliances in international politics in the Middle East will lead Hamas toward an internal “Flood of Loyalty.” This will focus on healing the wounds of our people, providing relief, and politically rebuilding by uniting and rallying around the project based on national principles related to Palestinian rights and constants.

Afterward, we will search for mechanisms to govern Gaza that will open the door for all political and social forces, reflecting the will of the people, who were united in the field and in confronting the occupation with steadfastness and patience. This will ensure that Gaza’s governance is united in position, vision, and political framework moving forward.

Does this mean there will be a committee formed to manage governance in Gaza as some have suggested?

Yes, without a doubt. A committee was formed in coordination with Fatah, and it was presented to most Palestinian factions, who agreed and accepted it. This committee has been supported by the Arab League and Islamic countries during the Riyadh summit. It is designed to address the challenges of the post-war period.

The Israeli enemy claims that the continued rule of Hamas justifies the ongoing war, so we established this committee to offer a political narrative that could gain broader support among Arab, regional, and international countries for our position. However, we encountered opposition from Fatah.

Political and factional work requires patience, especially given the significant challenges and risks. We will continue searching for a national option that aligns with the needs of the moment.

As we have stated repeatedly, we seek consensus-based governance, but we face opposition from Fatah and the Palestinian Authority, as well as from some Western countries who are not aiding in the realization of this project.

After 15 months of aggression, can it be said that Hamas has maintained its capabilities in Gaza and can now start afresh?

Hamas remains committed to the goals and objectives it was founded upon, which are linked to the freedom and independence of the Palestinian people and the expulsion and defeat of the occupation. The scenes of steadfastness in Gaza, the courage and creativity in Resistance, and the events surrounding the release of detainees all demonstrate the immense support and belief in Hamas and its project.

However, this does not mean the means to achieve these goals are fixed. They can change in form and terminology, but the paths and objectives remain constant. The mechanisms to achieve these objectives may evolve due to political factors related to regional, internal, and international dimensions.

Hamas will fulfill its duty to the Palestinian people by focusing on material, psychological, and moral reconstruction, and by utilizing all available resources, particularly from the West Bank and elsewhere, to advance these goals.

We are confident that our journey began with Al-Aqsa Flood, and this flood will evolve from one stage to another, but it will ultimately lead to victory. The journey has already begun, with victories along the way, such as the release of prisoners. Ultimately, Al-Aqsa Flood will culminate in a political victory that realizes our goals.

Does this imply that Hamas agrees to form a unified government in Gaza, under Palestinian Authority control with Hamas participation?

There is no doubt that Palestinian unity, in any form, is a goal and a demand for Hamas. We have consistently called for it at every stage, but it has been met with rejection from the Authority and Fatah. This was evident in the rejection of the national reconciliation government and community committee proposals.

We support any form of political unity to manage Gaza’s political and social affairs, particularly in the areas of reconstruction and healing our people’s wounds. This was expressed in the Doha meeting with all factions, where we invited Fatah to join us in this moment of victory and in defending the rights of the Palestinian people. Unfortunately, Fatah rejected and refused to attend.

Nonetheless, our doors remain open, and we are ready to embrace any solution that enables comprehensive governance of Gaza, which ensures a unified Palestinian political system and geography, guaranteeing the partnership of all Palestinian national factions. We are in favor of a unity government based on Palestinian law, which reflects the aspirations we seek to achieve under the current political circumstances and international power dynamics. The ball remains in the court of the Authority and Fatah.

What guarantees can prevent Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement?

The guarantees come from the mediating countries, as well as the monitoring nations, which are ready to participate in ensuring the strict application of this agreement.

Additionally, the agreement itself is carefully worded, with reciprocal terms, ensuring that Hamas will not implement any clause unless Israel has fulfilled its corresponding obligations. The agreement benefits both the Palestinian people and Israel, as the enemy seeks to release its prisoners and has committed extensive destruction in Gaza, but failed to achieve its objectives. Therefore, it will not waste the opportunity to ensure compliance with this agreement.

We believe that, with time, the situation will complicate things for the Israeli enemy, making it difficult for them to resume hostilities. Moreover, the determination of our people, which has been demonstrated by their unity and readiness to defend these national rights collectively, remains strong despite some political doubts. At the popular and factional levels, the Palestinian people remain united and committed to our national rights and goals.

Hamas is facing an intense media campaign blaming it for the destruction and killing in Gaza after Al-Aqsa Flood. What is your response?

The Israeli enemy does not need justifications. It has committed crimes at every stage of its occupation of Palestine, from 1948 to the massacres in Deir Yassin, Kafr Qasim, Sabra and Shatila, Gaza wars, and conflicts with Arab countries. In all of these, Israel has never been bound by ethics or limitations. Just as every nation that has fought for its freedom from occupation has resisted, we recognize that the enemy we face is brutal, Nazi-like, and barbaric, employing tactics unseen in history.

This is supported by the United States, which provided Israel with $67 billion in military, economic, and political aid over the past 15 months to sustain its crimes.

The steadfastness of our people proves their connection to their goals and homeland. Nations are only freed through sacrifice, and the level of sacrifice is tied to the people’s determination under occupation. The Palestinian people are determined to achieve their rights, a determination rooted in the nature of the enemy, who is willing to go to extreme lengths in its crimes.

No freedom without sacrifice, and no sacrifice without an ongoing liberation struggle, as the Palestinian people are currently waging. This will culminate in freedom and victory.

These pure bloods, these sacrifices, and this creative steadfastness that have amazed the world will surely translate into complete freedom and independence, with God’s help.

(Interview conducted Ahmed Hafiz for Al-Jazeera Arabic website. Translated and prepared by The Palestine Chronicle)