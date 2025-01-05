Israel Considering Restricting Gaza Aid amid Worsening Humanitarian Disaster

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

As Trump’s administration nears, Israel considers drastic cuts to humanitarian aid entering Gaza, worsening an already dire situation.

Israel is considering substantial reductions in the amount of humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip as US President-elect Donald Trump prepares to take office, according to an Israeli news channel.

“We doubt that the amount of aid currently allowed into Gaza will remain the same under Trump’s administration,” an unnamed political source told Channel 12, the Anadolu news agency reported.

“If such a decision is made to reduce aid, it will be coordinated with the new US administration,” the source added, following Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

A ceasefire in #Gaza is long overdue. Life is on pause for over 2 million people without access to food, water, shelter. Despite our best efforts to deliver life-saving aid, it's impossible to meet people’s needs in the current scenario of conflict, insecurity & restrictions. pic.twitter.com/VQwze7td6P — World Food Programme (@WFP) December 28, 2024

The source reportedly claimed that continuing aid deliveries would help Hamas maintain its hold over Gaza, according to the Anadolu report.

The Times of Israel, citing the Israeli Channel 12, reported that the move was “aimed at dismantling Hamas’s governing capabilities in Gaza.”

Grave Situation

Israel has severely restricted the entry of aid into Gaza since it launched its genocidal assault on the enclave in October 2023.

Human rights organizations, as well as the United Nations, have warned that this has resulted in a humanitarian disaster, leading to the death of some Palestinians, including children, due to starvation.

According to the UN, 1.4 million people in Gaza (or 62%) “receive less than the recommended 6 litres per person per day for drinking and cooking.” At the same time, 60,000 children are estimated to require treatment for acute malnutrition in 2025.

‘Death Sentence’

In a December 2024 statement, Oxfam cited the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) as having warned that there is a strong likelihood that famine is already occurring in the north and the risk of famine persists across the whole of Gaza.

Oxfam said only twelve aid trucks managed to enter northern Gaza in 2.5 months.

🚨 Sally Abi-Khalil, Oxfam’s Middle East Director: “The situation in Gaza is apocalyptic… It's abhorrent that despite international law being so publicly violated by Israel… world leaders continue to do nothing”. Read full press release: https://t.co/Hjmp3O7maS pic.twitter.com/X24daV9IKf — Oxfam (@oxfamgb) December 23, 2024

“It is abhorrent that despite international law being so publicly violated by Israel and starvation being used relentlessly as a weapon of war, world leaders continue to do nothing,” Sally Abi-Khalil, Oxfam’s Middle East and North Africa Director said.

She said the “public sector has collapsed and the humanitarian system is on its knees,”

Pleading for the international community to “stop this, now,” Abi-Khalil said, “Every day that passes without a ceasefire is a death sentence for hundreds more civilians.”

Ongoing Genocide

The ongoing Israeli assault on the Gaza Strip, which began on October 7, 2023, has led to a humanitarian crisis of unprecedented scale. As the death toll among besieged and starved Palestinian civilians continues to rise daily, Israel is currently facing charges of genocide against Palestinians before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

💥 An Israeli airstrike in the Shujaiya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City killed 11 Palestinians, including 4 children and 1 woman, and injured many others pic.twitter.com/iuW4w58C0k — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) January 5, 2025

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, at least 45,717 Palestinians have been killed, and 108,856 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7, 2023. The toll is expected to rise further, with at least 11,000 people still unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes across Gaza.

The war, which Palestinians call “Operation Al-Aqsa Flood,” began after a military operation carried out by Hamas on Israeli territory. Israel reports that 1,139 of its soldiers and civilians were killed during the initial attack on October 7. However, Israeli media have raised concerns that a significant number of Israeli casualties were caused by ‘friendly fire’ during the assault.

Millions Displaced

Human rights organizations, both Palestinian and international, have reported that the overwhelming majority of the casualties in Gaza are women and children. The ongoing violence has also exacerbated an acute famine, with thousands of children among the dead, highlighting the severity of the humanitarian disaster.

The war has displaced nearly two million people from their homes across Gaza, with the majority of the displaced forced into the already overcrowded southern region of the Strip. The population in Gaza remains trapped in the ongoing conflict, with little access to basic necessities such as food, water, and medical care.

(PC, Anadolu)