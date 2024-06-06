GAZA LIVE BLOG: Massacre in Nuseirat | Spain to Join South Africa at ICC | Israeli General: ‘Terrible Destruction’ – Day 244

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces committed a new massacre by targeting Al-Sardi School, which shelters displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip. Spain announced that it will join South Africa’s case before the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide. As the Lebanon front escalates, retired Israeli Major General Yitzhak Brik said that any attack by the Israeli army on Hezbollah could bring terrible destruction to all of Israel. According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 36,586 Palestinians have been killed, and 83,074 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Thursday, June 6, 12:00 pm (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY RADIO: Sirens sounded in the Gaza Strip for the first time in 30 hours.

ISRAELI ARMY: Two soldiers were wounded and three Palestinian fighters were killed following an infiltration attempt through the border fence near Kerem Abu Salem.

SPANISH FM: Foreign Minister José Manuel Albarez announced that Madrid will join South Africa’s lawsuit before the International Court of Justice against Israel’s operations in the Gaza Strip.

Thursday, June 6, 11:00 am (GMT +2)

MAYOR OF KIRYAT SHMONA: Netanyahu is preoccupied with electoral propaganda rather than achieving victory.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: A Palestinian was killed and another wounded in the targeting of a house in the Al-Manara neighborhood, southeast of Khan Yunis.

AL-JAZEERA: Two people were injured when an Israeli drone targeted a motorcycle in the town of Aitaroun, southern Lebanon.

KAN: The war council meeting that was scheduled for this evening was canceled.

AL-QASSAM BRIGADES: We bombed Israeli forces penetrating east of the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip with heavy-caliber mortar shells.

AL-AQSA MARTYRS HOSPITAL SPOKESMAN: The hospital received 141 dead and 380 wounded within one day.

BLOOMBERG: Colombia’s Ministry of Trade is seeking to impose restrictions on coal sales to Israel.

Thursday, June 6, 10:00 am (GMT +2)

AL-JAZEERA: A Palestinian was killed and others were injured in an Israeli artillery shelling that targeted areas east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

GANTZ: Defense Council Minister Benny Gantz asked the heads of towns in northern Israel to prepare for fighting and “for more difficult days that could lead us to war.”

RETIRED ISRAELI MAJ. GENERAL: Retired Israeli Major General Yitzhak Brik said that any attack by the Israeli army on Hezbollah could bring terrible destruction to all of Israel.

WHO: The hostilities have significantly hampered the provision of health care in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip.

Thursday, June 6, 9:00 am (GMT +2)

ISRAELI ARMY: The Israeli army admitted that a soldier was killed and 11 wounded in the attack by two Hezbollah drones that targeted a site near Hurfesh in the Upper Galilee.

ISRAELI ARMY: An Israeli soldier was killed and another wounded on the border with Lebanon.

ISRAELI ARMY: Two soldiers were injured while thwarting an infiltration of a cell near the border fence in the Kerem Shalom area, east of Rafah, at dawn today.

GAZA GOVERNMENT MEDIA OFFICE: At least 27 Palestinians were killed and dozens were injured as a result of an Israeli bombing that targeted a UNRWA school in the Nuseirat camp in the central Strip.

Thursday, June 6, 8:00 am (GMT +2)

UNICEF: 9 out of 10 children in Gaza suffer from severe food poverty.

Thursday, June 6, 6:00 am (GMT +2)

QNN: Six Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli bombing that targeted a house in the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip.

PALESTINIAN MEDIA: Israeli occupation forces carried out a violent bombardment on the Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip, following their targeting of a school housing displaced persons in the camp, which led to the death and injury of dozens, including women and children.

AL-JAZEERA: Israeli artillery shelling targeted eastern Deir al-Balah and other areas in the central Gaza Strip.

Thursday, June 6, 4:30 am (GMT +2)

GAZA HEALTH MINISTRY: Israeli occupation forces committed a new massacre tonight by targeting Al-Sardi School, which shelters displaced people in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

(The Palestine Chronicle)