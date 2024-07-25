Signs of Ill-Treatment – Israel Releases Six More Detainees, Including Women 

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In the past months, Israel has released dozens of detainees, who have confirmed in their testimonies that they were subjected to abuse, torture and harsh interrogation.

The Israeli occupation army has released at least six more Palestinian detainees, including two women, all displaying signs of ill-treatment.

They were set free at the Kissufim military checkpoint east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday, the Anadolu news agency reported.

Seven Palestinian prisoners, including two women, were released by Israeli occupation authorities this morning in a terrible health and mental condition. They were transported by the Palestinian Red Crescent to Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/QSnb0CISFC — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) July 25, 2024

“The released Gazans were barely able to walk due to extreme fatigue, exhaustion, and pain resulting from torture, malnutrition, and lack of sleep,” a witness said and were taken to the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

The detainees shared testimonies of “beating torture, humiliation, and constant interrogation during their detention.”

Thousands Detained

The Israeli army has arrested thousands of Palestinians from different areas across the Gaza Strip since its genocidal assault on the enclave began last October. However, Israeli authorities refuse to give an exact number of arrests, reported Anadolu.

In the past months, Israel has released dozens of detainees, who have confirmed in their testimonies that they were subjected to abuse, torture and harsh interrogation.

On July 17, Israeli forces released 16 Palestinians, including an elderly woman and a youth.

One of the detainees, Faris Hijazi from Rafah, who was held for two months, spoke about the various methods of torture used by the Israeli military including beatings and electric shocks, according to Palestinian sources.

Hijazai described how the prisoners barely ate or slept, saying that from the early hours of the morning to midnight, the prisoners would be subjected to abuse.

‘Injected, Electric Shocks’

In June, the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor issued a new report documenting testimonies from released Gaza detainees who detailed the abuse and torture.

One detainee spoke of being “beaten and subjected to electric shocks” because he “refused to be injected” with an unknown substance.

An investigation by The New York Times last month confirmed that Israel was carrying out a policy of systematic torture at the Sde Teiman detention camp.

Reports of abuse at Sde Teiman had already emerged in both Israeli and Arab media, following outcries from local and international rights groups about the horrific conditions there.

In May, CNN reported that three Israeli whistleblowers working at the Sde Teiman detention camp revealed systemic abuses by the military, including prisoners being restrained, blindfolded, and forced to wear diapers.

They described “a routine search when the guards would unleash large dogs on sleeping detainees, lobbing a sound grenade at the enclosure as troops barged in.”

Earlier this year, the Palestine Chronicle published a special report on the treatment of female detainees at the Damon prison, at the hands of Israeli authorities, including being “subjected to humiliating strip searches”.

Rising Death Toll

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza. The country is currently on trial before the International Court of Justice (ICJ) for genocide committed in the enclave since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 39,145 Palestinians have been killed, and 90,257 wounded. Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(PC, Anadolu)